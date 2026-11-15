'He Swiped His Card For Me,' Shivakumar Says PM Modi Bought His Bengaluru Metro Ticket

DK Shivakumar said Narendra Modi paid for his metro ticket during a Bengaluru metro ride
The exchange followed the inauguration of the Pink Line in Bengaluru on Friday
Modi travelled with Sudha Yadav, DK Shivakumar, Krishna Byre Gowda and Tejasvi Surya
A light moment on Bengaluru’s new Pink Line drew attention on Saturday as Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar recounted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid for his metro ticket during a ride a day earlier. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Governor Sudha Yadav and chief minister DK Shivakumar travelled by metro in Bengaluru on Friday, Hindustan Times reported.
“I did not have money with me, so I told him, ‘you buy my ticket’. He swiped his card for me as well,” Shivakumar told reporters.
The exchange landed in the middle of a bigger policy dispute. The state government and the Centre are at odds over the financing of Bengaluru’s metro expansion, giving the joint ride added political weight even as Shivakumar argued that development should stay separate from electoral politics.
Pink Line Ride
Shivakumar made the remarks during a separate metro ride from Kalena Agrahara to SG Palya on Saturday. During that trip, he spoke to commuters, sought their views on the new corridor and interacted with the woman operating the train, according to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited.
The official inauguration took place on Friday. After inaugurating the Pink Line of Bengaluru metro, Modi travelled with Shivakumar, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.
The sequence tied the ceremonial launch to public outreach. Shivakumar used the later ride to engage passengers directly while the state and Centre continue to differ over how Bengaluru’s wider metro build-out will be funded.
Politics And Development
Shivakumar pitched cooperation over rivalry. He said political disagreements should not prevent the two sides from working together on infrastructure and other development projects.
“We all have to work together in the interest of the nation. Politics should be restricted to fighting elections. Let us do politics when it comes to politics. Shouldn't there be a difference between development and politics? He (Modi) wants development to happen,” Shivakumar said.
He also described his equation with Modi as one based on personal regard and mutual respect. Shivakumar added that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge also treated him with affection and respect. “Not everyone has the same leadership qualities. Some people tend to hold themselves back. I am not like that. I take the initiative, go forward and express my views,” he said.
Karnataka’s economic role formed the core of his argument. Shivakumar said the state was the country’s second-highest taxpayer and second-highest GST contributor.
“How can development happen without Karnataka? We produce 1.5 lakh engineers and 13,940 doctors every year. We also produce nursing staff and professionals in various other fields. Where do all these people go? They contribute to different parts of the country. Therefore, only when Karnataka grows, India grows,” he said.