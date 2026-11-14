Tata Steel Foundation will host the 13th edition of Samvaad in Jamshedpur from November 15 to 19, bringing together at least 2,500 participants from 353 tribal communities across 26 states and Union Territories.
Around 15% of attendees will belong to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups, and 55% will attend for the first time.
Sessions and showcases will cover tribal identity, governance, language preservation, music, cuisine, cinema, and crafts.
At least 2,500 participants representing 353 tribal communities from 26 states and union territories will come together for cultural exchange, dialogue and celebration at the 13th edition of 'Samvaad', the flagship tribal conclave from November 15 to 19 here, organiser Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) said.
November 15 is also observed as the Jharkhand Statehood Day and the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.
'Samvaad 2026' will see 15 per cent participation from Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), while 55 per cent of the participants will attend the event for the first time, TSF CEO Sourav Roy said.
At 'Samvaad', discussions will focus on tribal identity, knowledge systems, education, language preservation, governance, representation and community aspirations.
These dialogues will be complemented by tribal music, cuisine, cinema, craftsmanship and entrepreneurial efforts.
Artisans from 34 tribes across 16 states and union territories will also showcase their work, organisers said.