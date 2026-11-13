Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and Minister of State Durgadas Uikey called on Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan at Uprashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on November 13, 2026.
Accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the ministers briefed the Vice-President on key schemes aimed at tribal welfare, education, healthcare, and livelihood generation.
The briefing highlighted targeted development initiatives for Scheduled Tribes and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups across the country.
Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram along with top ministry officials on Friday briefed Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on key initiatives and plans to take forward flagship programmes aimed at tribal welfare and development. Minister of State Durgadas Uikey was also present.
The briefing covered programmes such as the PM-JANMAN, Adi Karmyogi Abhiyan and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan.
In a social media post, the vice president secretariat said the functioning of the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and measures to further strengthen them were also discussed.
Oram and Uikey, accompanied by senior officers of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, called on the vice president at the Uprashtrapati Bhavan where the briefing was held.