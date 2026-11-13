Union Minister Jual Oram and Minister of State Durgadas Uikey meet Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan at Uprashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi to review flagship tribal welfare programmes

President Droupadi Murmu, centre, along with Union Minister Jual Oram, left, former Union Minister and BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan, right, and others pose for photographs during the unveiling of a statue of the eminent social reformer, educationist, and freedom fighter Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das, at Lajpat Bhawan, in New Delhi. | Photo: @dpradhanbjp/X via PTI