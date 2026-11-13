Tribal Affairs Minister Briefs Vice President On Key Ministry Initiatives

P
PTI
Published at:

Union Minister Jual Oram and Minister of State Durgadas Uikey meet Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan at Uprashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi to review flagship tribal welfare programmes

image Prefer on Google
President Droupadi Murmu during an event
President Droupadi Murmu, centre, along with Union Minister Jual Oram, left, former Union Minister and BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan, right, and others pose for photographs during the unveiling of a statue of the eminent social reformer, educationist, and freedom fighter Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das, at Lajpat Bhawan, in New Delhi. | Photo: @dpradhanbjp/X via PTI
Summary of this article

  • Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and Minister of State Durgadas Uikey called on Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan at Uprashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on November 13, 2026.

  • Accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the ministers briefed the Vice-President on key schemes aimed at tribal welfare, education, healthcare, and livelihood generation.

  • The briefing highlighted targeted development initiatives for Scheduled Tribes and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups across the country.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram along with top ministry officials on Friday briefed Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on key initiatives and plans to take forward flagship programmes aimed at tribal welfare and development. Minister of State Durgadas Uikey was also present.

The briefing covered programmes such as the PM-JANMAN, Adi Karmyogi Abhiyan and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan.

In a social media post, the vice president secretariat said the functioning of the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and measures to further strengthen them were also discussed.

Oram and Uikey, accompanied by senior officers of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, called on the vice president at the Uprashtrapati Bhavan where the briefing was held.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories