Sunil Chhetri Becomes First Male Participant In FIFA Player Impact Programme

AIFF selected Sunil Chhetri for the second edition of FIFA’s Player Impact Programme
Chhetri became the first male participant as FIFA expanded the initiative beyond its female-only pilot
The programme now includes 13 footballers from around the world focused on social impact work
The All-India Football Federation selected Sunil Chhetri for the second edition of the FIFA Player Impact Programme, making him the first male participant in the initiative, according to an AIFF media release.
The selection matters beyond one player. It puts Indian football into a wider FIFA-led effort that now brings together 13 footballers from around the world to back social impact work off the pitch.
The programme started as a female-only pilot in 2025. FIFA has now widened it for its second edition, with Chhetri featuring in the expanded group announced through the AIFF release.
Boston Workshop Details
The cohort spans 13 players.
Eleven of the 13 players, Chhetri among them, met in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, in June for a three-day Impact Accelerator Workshop. The course is meant to help players use their voices, platforms and resources to drive positive social change.
The workshop mixed discussion with training. Participants shared their personal journeys, identified causes close to their hearts and explored ways to turn those ideas into actionable initiatives.
The sessions were built around group discussions, practical exercises and expert-led modules. FIFA said the wider programme is designed to equip players with the skills and tailored guidance needed to create a lasting impact in their communities.
Global Player Line-up
Chhetri is part of an international group that includes:
- Alexia Putellas of Spain
- Jessie Fleming of Canada
- Michelle Agyemang of England
- Rasheedat Ajibade of Nigeria
- Gabi Nunes of Brazil
The line-up places Chhetri alongside some of the game’s best-known names as FIFA expands the programme beyond its original women-only format.
Chhetri And Ellis
Chhetri welcomed the chance to take part in the programme. “I'm really happy that I got this opportunity. I cannot wait to put those lessons into practice. I don't think there is a difference between a man and a woman here. We are just meeting amazing personalities, some amazing top-class players from different countries,” Chhetri said, according to the AIFF release.
FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis met the participants during the workshop in Boston. She spoke about the chance players and coaches have to shape a legacy away from match results and moments on the field.
“As players and coaches, we spend our careers building a legacy through what we do on the pitch: the big save, the match-winning goal, the last-ditch tackle. But one of the questions we should all ask ourselves is: what legacy are we leaving beyond the game?” Ellis said, according to the AIFF release.
“Today we have a reach that extends far beyond 90 minutes. Through social media and the platforms available to us, we have an incredible opportunity not only to connect with fans, but to influence communities, create opportunities for others and drive meaningful change. That’s the kind of impact that lasts well beyond the final whistle,” she added.
December Reconvening
The next phase comes in December.
The current cohort will reconvene in London and also meet through virtual sessions in December. Participants will present their social impact projects and share the progress they have made since the Boston workshop.
Education, mental health and equitable access to sport are among the main themes in the programme. Chhetri’s inclusion brings Indian football into a global conversation on how sport can drive change beyond the game.