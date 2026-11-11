India Vs New Zealand FIFA International Friendly, Live Streaming: Squad, When And Where To Watch

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Published at:

India take on New Zealand in an international friendly at Go Media Stadium, Auckland, on Thursday, with Khalid Jamil naming a changed squad and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu left out

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India Vs New Zealand FIFA International Friendly
India's Anirudh Thapa, left, celebrates with Ryan Williams after scoring a goal during an International friendly Football match between India and Uruguay, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Summary of this article

  • India meet New Zealand at Go Media Stadium in Auckland on Thursday in the first of two friendlies

  • The matches mark 100 years of sporting connection between India and New Zealand

  • Khalid Jamil has named a much-changed India squad for the international window

India will take on New Zealand in an international friendly at Go Media Stadium in Auckland on Thursday, in the first of two matches between the sides in this international window.

The two friendlies mark 100 years of connection between India and New Zealand through sport. The Auckland game opens that short series and gives both teams a fresh test in the current window.

Khalid Jamil has picked a much-changed India squad for the friendlies. The changes come after the last window, when India faced Panama, Brazil and Uruguay.

One big call stands out.

Captain and senior goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been left out of the squad.

Jamil has also brought in fresh names.

Som Kumar, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Lalremtluanga Fanai and Tomba Singh Haobam have all earned call-ups.

SAFF Championship Call-Ups

Three players have joined late. Bijoy Varghese, Muhammad Suhail and Liston Colaco have left the ongoing SAFF Championship to link up with the senior team for the two friendlies.

That move comes with India fielding a second-string side at the SAFF Championship. The senior squad now gets added depth ahead of the New Zealand matches.

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India's Virat Kohli gestures to teammate Shubman Gill, left, during the one day cricket international between New Zealand and India in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026 - (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
Virat Kohli celebrates his half-century during India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2026 at Auckland. - bcci/X
Virat Kohli in action during the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2026 at Auckland. - bcci/X
Eden Park Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand - | Photo: X/Blackcaps

World Ranking Gap

The rankings show the gap. India are ranked 138 in the world, while New Zealand are 88th.

All You Need To Know About India Vs New Zealand FIFA International Friendly Match

When and Where Will the India vs New Zealand FIFA International Friendly Match Take Place?

The FIFA International Friendly match between India Vs New Zealand will be played at the Go Media Stadium in Auckland on Thursday (November 12).

What Time Will India vs New Zealand FIFA International Friendly Match Begin?

The FIFA International Friendly Match between India and New Zealand is scheduled to start at 11:40 AM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast India vs New Zealand FIFA International Friendly Match?

The FIFA International Friendly Match between India Vs New Zealand will not be telecast on any television channel in India.

How Can Fans Watch the India vs New Zealand FIFA International Friendly Match Online in India?

The FIFA International Friendly Match between India Vs New Zealand will be streamed live in India on FIFA+ via DAZN from 11:40 AM onward

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