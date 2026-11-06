Why Has AIFF Not Paid Brazil INR 19 Crore After High-Profile India Friendly?

AIFF reportedly owes Brazil approximately INR 19 crore and Uruguay INR 4.7 crore for international friendlies
The proposal to break a INR 20 crore fixed deposit to clear payments faced opposition
Poor ticket sales and discounted offers added to AIFF's financial trouble
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is facing a financial challenge after failing to clear the outstanding payments owed to Brazil and Uruguay for their international friendly matches against India last month.
Despite organising two high-profile encounters featuring some of the biggest names in world football, the federation has reportedly paid only half of the appearance fees promised to the South American nations.
The situation has become complicated after AIFF's proposal to withdraw money from a fixed deposit to settle the dues was opposed by members of its general body. The federation is now exploring alternative ways to clear the payments.
AIFF's INR 20 Crore Fixed Deposit Proposal Rejected
According to reports, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey proposed breaking a fixed deposit worth INR 20 crore before its maturity to settle the outstanding payments. However, several members objected, arguing that the reserve should only be accessed during emergencies.
The fixed deposit was created during Praful Patel's tenure as AIFF president, and he also opposed the proposal during the virtual meeting. Following the disagreement, the federation decided to establish a core group led by vice-president NA Haris to examine the financial situation.
AIFF has reportedly sought an extension to clear approximately INR 19 crore owed to Brazil and INR 4.7 crore to Uruguay. Panama, meanwhile, have received their full appearance fee for their friendly against India in Bengaluru.
Low Ticket Sales Add to AIFF's Financial Woes
The federation's financial difficulties have also been linked to disappointing ticket sales. AIFF had initially projected revenue of INR 30-40 crore from the high-profile international fixtures, but expensive tickets affected demand.
The governing body subsequently introduced discounted tickets for supporters of Kolkata clubs Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting. A buy-one-get-one-free offer was also introduced for the India-Brazil encounter.
Furthermore, AIFF could be required to return part of the INR 25 crore received from its ticketing partner as a recoupable advance.
Brazil had brought several international stars, including Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos and Estevao, to India. However, the federation must now address its outstanding financial commitments.