Babar Azam's Angry Reaction After Getting Out For 42 Goes Viral | Watch

Babar Azam smashed his bat on the pitch after getting dismissed for 42 against FATA
Shahid Aziz dismissed the Pakistan batter with an outside-off delivery
Babar's recent struggles continued as he failed to convert his start into a big score
Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam found himself at the centre of attention after an unusual display of frustration during the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2026/27. The former Pakistan captain was visibly angry following his dismissal for 42 runs while representing Lahore Whites against FATA at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad.
A video of the incident quickly gained traction on social media, with fans reacting to the usually composed batter losing his temper on the field. The incident has also brought renewed attention to Babar's recent struggles with the bat, particularly with Pakistan preparing for an important home Test assignment against Sri Lanka.
Babar Azam Smashes Bat After Getting Dismissed for 42
Lahore Whites were chasing a challenging target of 412 runs in their fourth innings when Babar walked back to the pavilion. The right-hander had scored 42 off 77 deliveries and appeared to be building a promising innings before throwing his wicket away.
FATA pacer Shahid Aziz bowled a length delivery outside the off stump that moved away slightly. Babar attempted to drive the ball away from his body but managed only an outside edge, which was comfortably caught by the wicketkeeper Rehan Afridi.
Clearly disappointed with his shot selection, Babar dropped his head and smashed his bat against the pitch before heading towards the dressing room. The reaction was particularly noticeable given his usually calm demeanour during matches.
Interestingly, Babar had also scored 28 in the first innings before being involved in a controversial dismissal. His second-innings failure further added to the frustration surrounding his recent performances.
Babar Azam's Poor Form Continues Ahead of Sri Lanka Test Series
Babar's struggles are not limited to domestic cricket. During the recently concluded ODI tri-series involving Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka, he managed just 118 runs across five matches at an average of 23.60, without registering a half-century.
His Test numbers have also raised concerns. Since 2024, he has scored 922 runs in 15 matches at an average of 32.93, without recording a century. His last Test hundred came against New Zealand in December 2022.
The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy provides Babar with an opportunity to rediscover his confidence before Pakistan's upcoming home Test series against Sri Lanka, beginning November 9 in Rawalpindi.
With expectations remaining high, the experienced batter will be eager to turn his starts into substantial scores and silence his growing list of critics.