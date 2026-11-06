Babar Azam's Angry Reaction After Getting Out For 42 Goes Viral | Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Babar Azam lost his cool after scoring 42 against FATA in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, smashing his bat on the pitch following his dismissal

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Babar Azams Angry Reaction After Getting Out For 42 Goes Viral
Babar Azam's Angry Reaction After Getting Out For 42 Goes Viral | Watch Photo: Screengrab/X
Summary of this article

  • Babar Azam smashed his bat on the pitch after getting dismissed for 42 against FATA

  • Shahid Aziz dismissed the Pakistan batter with an outside-off delivery

  • Babar's recent struggles continued as he failed to convert his start into a big score

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam found himself at the centre of attention after an unusual display of frustration during the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2026/27. The former Pakistan captain was visibly angry following his dismissal for 42 runs while representing Lahore Whites against FATA at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad.

A video of the incident quickly gained traction on social media, with fans reacting to the usually composed batter losing his temper on the field. The incident has also brought renewed attention to Babar's recent struggles with the bat, particularly with Pakistan preparing for an important home Test assignment against Sri Lanka.

Babar Azam Smashes Bat After Getting Dismissed for 42

Lahore Whites were chasing a challenging target of 412 runs in their fourth innings when Babar walked back to the pavilion. The right-hander had scored 42 off 77 deliveries and appeared to be building a promising innings before throwing his wicket away.

FATA pacer Shahid Aziz bowled a length delivery outside the off stump that moved away slightly. Babar attempted to drive the ball away from his body but managed only an outside edge, which was comfortably caught by the wicketkeeper Rehan Afridi.

Clearly disappointed with his shot selection, Babar dropped his head and smashed his bat against the pitch before heading towards the dressing room. The reaction was particularly noticeable given his usually calm demeanour during matches.

Related Content
Babar Azam was removed as white-ball captain, soon after Pakistan failed to make it past the group stages during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. - X/Babar Azam
Babar managed 118 runs in five matches in Pakistan’s ODI tri-series at home, averaging 23.60 with a strike rate of 74.2. - | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in action against Sri Lanka. - File
Senior stars Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been dropped from Pakistan's T20I squad to face Sri Lanka. - AP Photo/Anjum Naveed

Interestingly, Babar had also scored 28 in the first innings before being involved in a controversial dismissal. His second-innings failure further added to the frustration surrounding his recent performances.

Babar Azam's Poor Form Continues Ahead of Sri Lanka Test Series

Babar's struggles are not limited to domestic cricket. During the recently concluded ODI tri-series involving Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka, he managed just 118 runs across five matches at an average of 23.60, without registering a half-century.

His Test numbers have also raised concerns. Since 2024, he has scored 922 runs in 15 matches at an average of 32.93, without recording a century. His last Test hundred came against New Zealand in December 2022.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy provides Babar with an opportunity to rediscover his confidence before Pakistan's upcoming home Test series against Sri Lanka, beginning November 9 in Rawalpindi.

With expectations remaining high, the experienced batter will be eager to turn his starts into substantial scores and silence his growing list of critics.

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