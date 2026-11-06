Mohammed Siraj In For Auqib Nabi? India's Predicted XI For 2nd ODI Against New Zealand

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Published at:

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI predicted XI: Check India's likely playing XI, Mohammed Siraj's potential return, key selection changes and match details ahead of Wellington

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Mohammed Siraj
Veteran pacer Mohammed Siraj bowls during the Indian team's net session. Photo: BCCI
Summary of this article

  • India lead the five-match ODI series 1-0 after winning the opening encounter by five wickets

  • Mohammed Siraj could return to strengthen India's pace attack

  • Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill are expected to feature in the top order

India will look to continue their winning momentum when they face New Zealand in the second ODI at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday, November 7. Shubman Gill's men secured a five-wicket victory in the series opener, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match contest.

Virat Kohli was the standout performer in Auckland, scoring 74 off 51 deliveries, while Shubman Gill also contributed with a half-century. However, India could consider changes to their bowling combination for the second encounter, with Mohammed Siraj in contention for a return. The hosts, meanwhile, will be without Devon Conway, who has been ruled out of the remaining ODIs due to concussion.

India are expected to retain their experienced top order, with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli likely to continue in their respective positions. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul will provide stability in the middle order, while Axar Patel and Naman Dhir offer additional batting depth.

The biggest selection question concerns India's pace attack. Mohammed Siraj could replace Auqib Nabi after the latter went wicketless in the opening ODI. Siraj's experience with the new ball could prove useful in Wellington, where conditions are expected to offer assistance to seamers. Arshdeep Singh, Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar are also in contention to retain their places.

Related Content
Naman Dhir and KL Rahul walk off the field after steering India across the finish line as the Men in Blue take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series - | Photo: X/@BCCI
Virat Kohli during his 74-run innings against New Zealand in the 1st ODI on Wednesday - | Photo: X/@BCCI
India's captain Shubman Gill, left, celebrates his century with Virat Kohli during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. - Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo
Virat Kohli's Reaction After He Got Out To Jayden Seales in the 3rd ODI against West Indies - | Photo: JioHotstar (Screengrab)

Also Check: India Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Weather Forecast

Will Mohammed Siraj Return to India's Playing XI?

Mohammed Siraj could be one of the major additions to India's playing XI for the second ODI. The senior pacer brings valuable international experience and could strengthen the visitors' pace attack, particularly with Wellington expected to offer assistance to fast bowlers.

India could also continue with Arshdeep Singh, Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar, who will be looking to make an impact with the ball. Axar Patel is expected to provide the spin option and contribute with the bat, while Naman Dhir could feature as an additional batting option.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be crucial to India's batting plans. Kohli's 74-run innings in the first ODI will give him confidence heading into the next encounter

India Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

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