India lead the five-match ODI series 1-0 after winning the opening encounter by five wickets
Mohammed Siraj could return to strengthen India's pace attack
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill are expected to feature in the top order
India will look to continue their winning momentum when they face New Zealand in the second ODI at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday, November 7. Shubman Gill's men secured a five-wicket victory in the series opener, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match contest.
Virat Kohli was the standout performer in Auckland, scoring 74 off 51 deliveries, while Shubman Gill also contributed with a half-century. However, India could consider changes to their bowling combination for the second encounter, with Mohammed Siraj in contention for a return. The hosts, meanwhile, will be without Devon Conway, who has been ruled out of the remaining ODIs due to concussion.
India are expected to retain their experienced top order, with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli likely to continue in their respective positions. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul will provide stability in the middle order, while Axar Patel and Naman Dhir offer additional batting depth.
The biggest selection question concerns India's pace attack. Mohammed Siraj could replace Auqib Nabi after the latter went wicketless in the opening ODI. Siraj's experience with the new ball could prove useful in Wellington, where conditions are expected to offer assistance to seamers. Arshdeep Singh, Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar are also in contention to retain their places.
Will Mohammed Siraj Return to India's Playing XI?
Mohammed Siraj could be one of the major additions to India's playing XI for the second ODI. The senior pacer brings valuable international experience and could strengthen the visitors' pace attack, particularly with Wellington expected to offer assistance to fast bowlers.
India could also continue with Arshdeep Singh, Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar, who will be looking to make an impact with the ball. Axar Patel is expected to provide the spin option and contribute with the bat, while Naman Dhir could feature as an additional batting option.
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be crucial to India's batting plans. Kohli's 74-run innings in the first ODI will give him confidence heading into the next encounter
India Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.