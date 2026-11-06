In Pictures | France Erupts In Fresh Protests As Workers And Students Hit Streets Over Rising Costs

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France witnessed a fresh wave of protests on Thursday, November 5, as workers and students took to the streets over rising living costs, inequality and deteriorating public services. With trade unions reporting over 2.5 lakh demonstrators across 73 cities, the mobilisation marks a further escalation of unrest that has shaken President Emmanuel Macron’s government months ahead of the presidential election. From school blockades to mass demonstrations, here is a look at the protests in pictures.

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Policemen face protesters during a demonstration for higher wages and in support of the high school protest movement in Paris, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Teresa Suarez
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A protester waves a French flag during a demonstration for higher wages and in support of the high school protest movement in Paris, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Students hold a board depicting French president Emmanuel Macron during a protest demanding more education funding in Lyon, France, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
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Students chant slogans during a demonstration demanding increased education funding in Paris, France, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Riot police detain a protester during a demonstration demanding higher wages and supporting high school protest movement, in Lyon, France, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
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A car burns during a demonstration for higher wages and in support of the high school protest movement in Lyon, France, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
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Protesters stand amid tear gas during a demonstration for higher wages and in support of the high school protest movement in Lyon, France, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
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Students hold a banner reading, "Angry high school students," during a protest demanding more education funding in Paris, France, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Protesters hold French flags during a demonstration for higher wages and in support of the high school protest movement in Paris, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Teresa Suarez
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Protesters attend a demonstration demanding more education funding in Paris, France, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Protesters attend a demonstration demanding more education funding in Paris, France, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jeffrey Schaeffer

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