In Pictures | France Erupts In Fresh Protests As Workers And Students Hit Streets Over Rising Costs

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France witnessed a fresh wave of protests on Thursday, November 5, as workers and students took to the streets over rising living costs, inequality and deteriorating public services. With trade unions reporting over 2.5 lakh demonstrators across 73 cities, the mobilisation marks a further escalation of unrest that has shaken President Emmanuel Macron’s government months ahead of the presidential election. From school blockades to mass demonstrations, here is a look at the protests in pictures.
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