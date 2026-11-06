No Place For Nitish Rana! Delhi Name 16-Member Squad For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026

Ayush Badoni will captain Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026
Experienced batter Nitish Rana has been left out of the 16-member squad
Ishant Sharma, Harshit Rana and Mayank Yadav feature in Delhi's pace attack
Delhi have announced their 16-member squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026, with Ayush Badoni appointed as captain. However, the biggest talking point from the selection announcement is the absence of experienced batter Nitish Rana, who has failed to find a place in the squad despite his previous contributions to Delhi cricket.
The squad, announced by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on November 6, features a strong combination of experienced campaigners and young talents. India's experienced fast bowler Ishant Sharma has also been included, alongside promising pacers Harshit Rana and Mayank Yadav.
No Place for Nitish Rana in Delhi's SMAT 2026 Squad
Nitish Rana's omission is among the most surprising aspects of Delhi's squad announcement. The left-handed batter has considerable experience in the shortest format, having accumulated 5,347 runs in more than 200 T20 appearances at an average of 28.44.
However, his recent performances have not been particularly encouraging. Rana managed just 13 runs across four matches in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament. He also endured an underwhelming IPL 2026 campaign, scoring 225 runs in 10 matches at an average of 25.00.
Interestingly, Rana had enjoyed an impressive previous Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign for Delhi, scoring 274 runs at a strike rate of 148.91, including two half-centuries. Despite those performances, the selectors have decided to move forward without him this season.
Ishant Sharma, Harshit Rana and Mayank Yadav Strengthen Delhi's Pace Attack
Delhi have assembled an exciting bowling unit for the domestic T20 competition. Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma brings valuable experience, while Harshit Rana offers aggression and wicket-taking ability in the shorter format.
Mayank Yadav's inclusion is another major boost, with his pace potentially making a significant difference. Meanwhile, Priyansh Arya and Sarthak Ranjan provide additional batting firepower.
Ayush Badoni will now have the responsibility of leading this talented group as Delhi aim for a successful SMAT 2026 campaign.
Delhi Squad for SMAT 2026
Ayush Badoni (c), Priyansh Arya, Sarthak Ranjan, Yash Dhull, Ayush Doseja, Tejasvi, Anuj Rawat, Himmat Singh, Mayank Rawat, Keshav Dabas, Suyash Sharma, Digvesh, Ishant Sharma, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Simarjeet Singh.