PM Modi Enjoys Kannada Song During Suryakumar Yadav's Family Visit | Watch

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Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday with his wife Devisha, their infant daughter, sister-in-law Deeksha, brother-in-law Ajay Shetty and Deeksha’s children Ram and Saryu. During the meeting, Saryu sang a Kannada song, which Modi enjoyed, and he later posted about the Deepavali atmosphere

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PM Modi Enjoys Kannada Song During Suryakumar Yadavs Family Visit
PM Modi Enjoys Kannada Song During Suryakumar Yadav's Family Visit | Watch Photo: X/CricCrazyJohns
Summary of this article

  • Suryakumar Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday with his family

  • He was accompanied by wife Devisha, their infant daughter, sister-in-law Deeksha, brother-in-law Ajay Shetty and two children, Ram and Saryu

  • Saryu sang a Kannada song for the Prime Minister during the meeting

Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday with his family, according to PTI. He was accompanied by his wife Devisha, their infant daughter, his sister-in-law Deeksha, brother-in-law Ajay Shetty and Deeksha's two children, Ram and Saryu.

Saryu sang a Kannada song for the prime minister during the meeting, and he thoroughly enjoyed the performance, PTI reported.

Modi's Deepavali Post

PM Modi said in a post on X in Hindi, according to PTI: "The arrival of Ram and Saryu has coincided with the atmosphere of Deepavali, making the festivities even more sacred and divine."

Yadav's Cricket Record

Suryakumar Yadav has established himself as one of India's most explosive T20 batters, earning the nickname 'Mr. 360' for his innovative strokeplay. He made his international debut in 2021 and has since scored over 3,200 runs in T20Is, including four centuries and 25 half-centuries.

His leadership journey reached its peak when he captained India to the 2025 Asia Cup and 2026 T20 World Cup titles. He also became part of India's historic World Cup title defence, making the team the first to retain the T20 World Cup trophy.

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At the IPL level, he remains an important part of the Mumbai Indians setup, having delivered several match-winning performances.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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