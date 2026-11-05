Delhi Women's U-23 Squad For T20 Trophy 2026-27: Shivi Sharma To Lead 16-Member Side

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Published at:

The DDCA has announced a 16-member Delhi Women's U-23 squad for the 2026-27 T20 Trophy, which begins on November 14 in Haryana. Shivi Sharma will lead the side, with Parunika Sisodia named vice-captain, while Riya Shokeen and Tanishqa Singh have been included as wicketkeepers

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DDCA ANNOUNCES DELHI WOMEN’S UNDER-23 SQUAD FOR T20 TROPHY 2026–27
Representative image showing a cricket bat and ball. Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • DDCA announces a 16-member Delhi Women's U-23 squad for the 2026-27 T20 Trophy, starting November 14 in Haryana

  • Shivi Sharma will captain the side, with Parunika Sisodia named vice-captain

  • Riya Shokeen and Tanishqa Singh have been selected as wicketkeepers

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has unveiled its 16-member squad for the upcoming Women's Under-23 T20 Trophy 2026-27, with the domestic competition set to begin on November 14 in Haryana.

Shivi Sharma will lead the Delhi side as captain, while Parunika Sisodia has been named her deputy. The squad comprises a blend of young players looking to make their mark in the domestic T20 circuit.

Wicketkeeping duties will be shared by Riya Shokeen and Tanishqa Singh, both of whom have been included in the 16-member lineup.

Delhi Women's U-23 Squad: Shivi Sharma (Captain), Parunika Sisodia (Vice-Captain), Medhavi Bidhuri, Riya Shokeen (Wicketkeeper), Tanishqa Singh (Wicketkeeper), Anjali Vats, Reshika Beniwal, Monika, Armeet Kaur, Riya Kondal, Kanika Mathur, Riya Soni, Apeksha Anand, Manshi Garg, Goyinka Sharma and Ishika Gautam.

The selection was confirmed following a meeting of the DDCA Senior Women's Selection Committee on November 4. The panel was chaired by Reema Malhotra, with Swarn Chadha and Rani Ojha serving as selectors.

Anjali Sharma, a member of the DDCA Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), Chief Coach Latika Kumari and DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma were also present during the meeting.

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Delhi will now look to put together a strong campaign as the team prepares for the upcoming edition of the Under-23 domestic T20 tournament.

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