Delhi Women's U-23 Squad For T20 Trophy 2026-27: Shivi Sharma To Lead 16-Member Side

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 5 November 2026 2:22 pm

The DDCA has announced a 16-member Delhi Women's U-23 squad for the 2026-27 T20 Trophy, which begins on November 14 in Haryana. Shivi Sharma will lead the side, with Parunika Sisodia named vice-captain, while Riya Shokeen and Tanishqa Singh have been included as wicketkeepers

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 5 November 2026 2:22 pm

Representative image showing a cricket bat and ball. Photo: AP