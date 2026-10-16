'Swing King Is Back': Fans React As Bhuvneshwar Kumar Added To India Squad For Series Decider Against West Indies

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to India's T20I squad sparks excitement among fans
Supporters call his potential comeback at RCB's home ground “destiny"
Fans hope the veteran pacer gets an opportunity in the fifth T20I against West Indies
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to India's T20I squad has sparked an emotional response from cricket fans, with supporters celebrating the possibility of seeing the veteran pacer back in national colours at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
The 36-year-old has been added to India's squad for the fifth T20I against West Indies after Arshdeep Singh suffered a shoulder injury. With the series locked at 2-2, Bhuvneshwar's potential appearance has given fans another reason to look forward to the decider. However, his participation will depend on the team's final selection.
Fans React To Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Potential Comeback
Bhuvneshwar's connection with Bengaluru has made the news even more special for supporters. The experienced seamer played a crucial role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL title-winning campaigns in 2025 and 2026. Now, the prospect of him returning to the Indian team at the same venue has prompted fans to describe the moment as destiny.
One fan celebrated the potential comeback, writing, “Bhuvi comeback at RCB Homeground.” Another echoed the sentiment with the words, “That's called destiny.”
The reactions reflect the emotional connection supporters have developed with the veteran pacer, who last represented India in November 2022. For many, the prospect of seeing him bowl in Indian colours again is about more than just another squad selection.
Another emotional reaction summed up the hopes of Bhuvneshwar's supporters: “God pls be kind this time on him.”
Fans will be hoping the experienced swing bowler gets an opportunity to make an impact if selected. His ability to move the ball, control the powerplay and deliver under pressure could prove valuable against a dangerous West Indies batting lineup.
India have struggled to contain the visitors in the ongoing series, making experience an important consideration ahead of the decider. Still, Bhuvneshwar's inclusion does not guarantee a place in the playing XI.