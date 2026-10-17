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Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar Playing Today In IND Vs WI 5th T20I In Bengaluru?

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Published at:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns after 1,425 days as India face West Indies in the fifth T20I, replacing Mayank Yadav following his expensive outings in the series

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Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar Playing Today In IND Vs WI 5th T20I In Bengaluru? Photo: Screengrab/JioHotstar
Summary of this article

Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaces Mayank Yadav in India's playing XI for the fifth T20I against West Indies

Bhuvneshwar returns to India's T20I team after 1,425 days

Mayank conceded 162 runs in 15 overs across four appearances, with an economy rate of 10.80

The fifth and final T20I between India and West Indies is being played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17, 2026. With the five-match series tied 2-2, both teams are looking to secure a series victory. However, persistent rain has disrupted proceedings, forcing the contest to be reduced to nine overs per side.

Yes, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is playing in the fifth T20I, replacing Mayank Yadav in India's playing XI. The experienced pacer returns to the national T20I side after 1,425 days, offering India a boost in a shortened, high-pressure contest.

More to follow...

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