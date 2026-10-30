IND Vs NZ 4th T20I: Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar Benched After Costly Outing In Previous Matches?

India drop the experienced pacer for the fourth T20I against New Zealand
The speedster replaces Bhuvneshwar in India's playing XI
Bhuvneshwar managed just one wicket in the first three T20Is, conceding 139 runs
India have dropped Bhuvneshwar Kumar from their playing XI for the fourth T20I against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, October 30. Pacer Mayank Yadav has replaced the veteran seamer as India made changes to their combination.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Struggles In The Series
Bhuvneshwar's disappointing performances in the series have seemingly cost him his place in the side. The experienced pacer has managed just one wicket across the first three matches while struggling to contain the New Zealand batters.
He conceded 49 runs in four overs in the series opener without taking a wicket. His struggles continued in the second T20I, where he leaked 50 runs and picked up one wicket. In the third match, the pacer gave away another 40 runs in his four overs without claiming a scalp.
Mayank, meanwhile, returns to the playing XI after being left out of the second and third T20Is. He featured in the series opener before making way for Prince Yadav in a tactical change.
With India already leading the five-match series 3-0, the management has an opportunity to assess its bowling resources ahead of the remaining fixtures. Mayank will now look to make the most of his opportunity and strengthen his case for a regular spot in the side.