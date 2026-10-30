India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Krunal Pandya, Nitish Rana In Focus As Arch-Rivals Clash

IND vs PAK Live Score, Hong Kong Sixes 2026: India and Pakistan will renew their rivalry in the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 as the arch-rivals lock horns in a Group C clash at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Friday, October 30. The high-octane encounter is scheduled to begin at 11:45 AM IST, with both sides eyeing a winning start to their campaigns. India, led by Krunal Pandya, will feature experienced campaigners Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Shashank Singh and Rahul Tewatia. Pakistan, meanwhile, will look to defend their title under captain Abbas Afridi, with Abdul Samad and Khawaja Nafay among their key players. The defending champions face a confident Indian outfit, which edged Pakistan by two runs in their previous Hong Kong Sixes meeting last year. With six players per side and only six overs per innings, explosive batting, sharp bowling and quick fielding could prove decisive in this highly anticipated showdown.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Oct 2026, 10:08:19 am IST IND Vs PAK Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: India Squad! India Squad: Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Kulwant Khejroliya, T Natarajan

30 Oct 2026, 09:49:23 am IST IND Vs PAK Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: Pakistan Squad! Pakistan Squad: Irfan Khan, Khawaja Nafay(w), Abdul Samad, Saad Masood, Muhammad Shahzad, Abbas Afridi(c), Ahmed Daniyal

30 Oct 2026, 09:39:02 am IST IND Vs PAK Hong Kong Sixes 2026 LIVE Score: Greetings! The Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India from 11:45 AM IST onwards.