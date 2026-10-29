India Vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026, Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

India face Pakistan in their opening match of the Hong Kong Sixes tournament on Friday, October 31
The match is scheduled to start at 11:15 AM
The first match of the tournament will be played between Australia and Hong Kong
India will face Pakistan in their opener of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 on Friday, October 30 in Mong Kok.
India is led by Krunal Pandya, after Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named for the New Zealand tour. Kumar was part of India's squad for the Hong Kong Sixes, before being replaced by Kulwant Khejroliya. Abbas Afridi will lead Pakistan's sqaud.
The Hong Kong Sixes brings together 12 teams for 25 matches across three days at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. Hong Kong face Australia in the opening match.
Each game will be played as a six-a-side contest with six overs per innings. The event stands out for its compressed schedule and rules
Four groups shape the tournament. Group A has Australia, Hong Kong and England, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Scotland and Sri Lanka.
Group C features India, Pakistan and the UAE. Group D consists of Afghanistan, South Africa and Oman.
Only the group winners go through. That sends the four pool toppers into the semifinals
Captains And Format
India will be led by Krunal Pandya. Defending champion Pakistan will have Abbas Afridi as captain.
England will be led by John Simpson and Australia by Chris Green
The format stays simple. Matches will be played with six players a side and six overs per innings, and every player apart from the wicketkeeper must bowl.
All You Need To Know About India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026 Match
When and where will theHong Kong Sixes 2026 take place?
The Hong Kong Sixes match between India and Pakistan will be played at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, on Friday, October 30, 2026.
The Hong Kong Sixes between India and Pakistan is scheduled to begin at 11:45 AM IST on Friday, October 30.
Which TV channel will telecast the India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match?
No television broadcast in India has been confirmed for the tournament.
How can fans watch the India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match online in India?
The Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India from 11:45 AM IST onwards.
India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Squads
India: Krunal Pandya (captain), Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan, Kulwant Khejroliya.
Pakistan: Abbas Afridi (c), Ahmed Daniyal, Irfan Khan Niazi, Saad Masood, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Abdul Samad, Mohammad Shehzad