Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Schedule, Teams, Squads, Format, Rules And All You Need To Know

Hong Kong Sixes 2026 will take place from October 30 to November 1
India will be led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while Pakistan enter as defending champions
The tournament features 12 teams competing in an explosive six-a-side format
The Hong Kong Sixes 2026 will bring fast-paced cricket action to fans from October 30 to November 1. The three-day tournament will feature 12 teams, including India, Pakistan, Australia and England, competing in an exciting six-a-side format.
India will be led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while defending champions Pakistan will aim to retain their title. With shorter innings, aggressive batting and unique playing rules, the tournament offers a different experience from traditional cricket.
Here is everything you need to know about the competition, including its format, rules, teams, squads, history and previous winners.
Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Date and Venue
Dates: October 30 to November 1, 2026
Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Participating teams: 12
Format: Six-a-side cricket
Defending champions: Pakistan
The tournament will be played over three days, with group-stage fixtures followed by knockout and placement matches.
Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Participating Teams
Twelve teams are set to compete in the tournament:
India
Pakistan
Australia
England
South Africa
Sri Lanka
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
United Arab Emirates
Nepal
Kuwait
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong Sixes 2026: How Does the Format Work?
Each team fields six players.
Each innings consists of six overs.
The 12 teams are divided into four groups of three.
Teams compete in the group stage before progressing to the relevant knockout or placement competitions.
The tournament concludes with the finals on November 1.
With only six overs available, teams have little time to settle in. Batters are encouraged to attack early, while bowlers must focus on restricting runs and taking wickets.
Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Rules Explained
The tournament follows modified cricket rules to suit its short format.
Six players per side: Teams play with six players instead of 11.
Six overs per innings: Each side has a maximum of six overs to score runs.
Bowling rules: Five players bowl one over each, while one player bowls two overs. The two overs cannot be consecutive.
Retirement rule: A batter must retire not out after scoring 50 runs but may return later if required.
Wides and no-balls: These give the batting side an extra run and an additional delivery.
Final-wicket rule: If five wickets fall, the last batter continues with the dismissed batter acting as a runner. The innings ends when the sixth wicket falls.
These rules make the competition particularly exciting, as a single over can dramatically change the outcome.
Hong Kong Sixes 2026: India Squad
India will be led by experienced fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
The announced squad includes:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (captain)
Krunal Pandya
Shashank Singh
Nitish Rana
Rahul Tewatia
Rahul Tripathi
The squad combines experienced campaigners with players known for their performances in short-format cricket. Bhuvneshwar's bowling and leadership will be important in a competition where every over carries significant weight.
Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Pakistan Squad
Defending champions Pakistan will look to continue their success in the tournament.
Their announced squad includes:
Mohammad Abbas Afridi (captain)
Abdul Samad
Ahmed Daniyal
Muhammad Irfan Khan
Khawaja Nafay
Muhammad Shahzad
Saad Masood
Pakistan defeated Kuwait by 43 runs in the 2025 final to secure their sixth Hong Kong Sixes title. They will be aiming to defend the trophy against a competitive field in 2026.
Hong Kong Sixes: History and Previous Winners
The Hong Kong Sixes was first held in 1992. It became popular for its fast-paced action, explosive batting and participation from international cricketers.
After a break, the tournament returned in 2024. Pakistan won the 2025 edition, beating Kuwait in the final by 43 runs.
Pakistan have won the title six times, making them the most successful team in the competition's history. India, meanwhile, will be looking to claim their first championship in 2026.
Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Where to Watch Live in India?
Indian fans can check FanCode for live streaming of the tournament. Viewers should consult the platform closer to the start of the competition for confirmed match timings and availability.
With 12 teams, a six-over innings format and three days of action, the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 promises plenty of boundaries, wickets and unpredictable finishes.