Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Schedule, Teams, Squads, Format, Rules And All You Need To Know

Six players per side: Teams play with six players instead of 11.

Six overs per innings: Each side has a maximum of six overs to score runs.

Bowling rules: Five players bowl one over each, while one player bowls two overs. The two overs cannot be consecutive.

Retirement rule: A batter must retire not out after scoring 50 runs but may return later if required.

Wides and no-balls: These give the batting side an extra run and an additional delivery.