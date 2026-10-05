Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya Back In Team India: Check Full Squad

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named India captain for the Hong Kong Sixes
The former India seamer took 28 wickets in 16 matches in IPL 2026 for RCB
He also claimed 14 wickets in 11 matches in the UP T20 League
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya may not be in the scheme of things for a national team call-up, but they have received an interesting opportunity as they have been picked for the Team India squad for the Hong Kong Sixes tournament on Monday, October 5.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is all set to lead the team, while his IPL teammate Pandya will play a key role in the tournament.
The other members of the team are Shashank Singh, Nitish Rana, T Natarajan, Rahul Tewatia, and Rahul Tripathi. Except for Shashank Singh, all members of the squad have represented India on the international stage.
The Hong Kong Sixes tournament will start on October 30, with the semi-finals taking place on October 31 and the final on November 1.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Recent Form
The former India seamer took 28 wickets in 16 matches in IPL 2026 and played a key role in RCB's successful title defence, finishing with an economy rate of 7.95 in a tournament where batters largely dominated on helpful pitches.
He carried that run into the UP T20 League in August and September, taking 14 wickets in 11 matches.
Bhuvneshwar is now 36 and his form has raised fresh questions over whether he could return to the India side.
He made his position clear last month. "I've already played for India. That's not something I have to achieve now. If I get another opportunity, that's great, but I've been there. Everything I'm doing now is because of my love for the game. I know I have to stay disciplined," he said last month.
That line explains the frame around his current cricket. He is not chasing a comeback as a target, but his recent numbers have still pushed him back into the conversation.
The format is brutal. With only six players on the field, the Hong Kong Sixes leaves little room for players to settle in and demands versatility from almost every selection.
That is where Bhuvneshwar's experience could help India. He brings considerable international and IPL exposure to a squad that mixes established names with T20 specialists.
The side also has clear role options. Krunal offers all-round ability, while Rana, Shashank and Tewatia bring power and finishing skills. Tripathi adds attacking intent and Natarajan gives India another specialist pace option.
India's Record In The Tournament
India return after a mixed campaign in 2025. They opened with a two-run DLS win over Pakistan but lost their next matches and exited the competition.
Karthik led that side. His squad included fellow former India internationals Robin Uthappa, Stuart Binny, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal and Bharat Chipli. India won their opening match against Pakistan but were knocked out after defeats in their next two games.
Pakistan arrive as defending champions. They beat Kuwait in last year's final to win a record sixth Hong Kong Sixes title, giving India another strong marker for the 2026 edition.