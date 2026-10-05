India Vs West Indies T20I Series: Full Schedule, Live Streaming, Venues, Fixtures And All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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India and West Indies begin a five-match T20I series on October 6. Get the complete schedule, fixtures, venues, squads, match timings, live streaming and broadcast details

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India Vs West Indies T20I Series
India will wear the regular BCCI jersey for the T20 International against Japan on September 22. Photo: BCCI/X
Summary of this article

  • India and West Indies begin their five-match T20I series on October 6 in Lucknow, with all matches starting at 7 PM IST

  • Shreyas Iyer will captain India, while Shai Hope will lead the West Indies in the T20I series

  • The series will be broadcast live on Star Sports, with streaming available on JioHotstar in India

After an action-packed three-match ODI series, India and the West Indies are set to switch gears for a five-match T20I series, beginning Tuesday, October 6. The series will take the two teams across five Indian cities, with all matches scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

The T20I leg will also see a change in leadership, with Shreyas Iyer captaining India and Shai Hope leading the West Indies. India will be without several of its established T20 stars, while the visitors have brought in a mix of experienced campaigners and promising young players.

India Vs West Indies T20I 2026 Schedule

DateDayMatchVenueStart Time (IST)
October 6Tuesday1st T20IEkana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow19:00
October 9Friday2nd T20IJSCA International Stadium, Ranchi19:00
October 11Sunday3rd T20IHolkar Stadium, Indore19:00
October 14Wednesday4th T20IRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad19:00
October 17Saturday5th T20IM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru19:00

India Vs West Indies T20I 2026 Squads

India T20I Squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav and Mayank Yadav.

West Indies T20I Squad: Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer.

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Where to Watch India vs West Indies T20Is Live?

Indian viewers can watch the five-match series live on the Star Sports Network, while digital streaming will be available on JioHotstar through its app and website.

  • TV: Star Sports Network

  • Live streaming: JioHotstar

  • Start time: 7:00 PM IST

  • Series: 5 T20Is

  • First match: October 6, Lucknow

What to Expect From the Series?

The series should offer India an opportunity to assess its T20 combinations and give several younger players valuable exposure. With the next T20 World Cup cycle already underway, performances from players such as Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav and Mayank Yadav could attract plenty of attention.

Meanwhile, the series is another chance for the Caribbeans to test their young talent against the reigning T20 World Cup champions. India and West Indies last played a bilateral men's T20I series in India in February 2022, when India won 4-1. They played another five-match T20I series in 2023 in which the Windies emerged as winners 3-2 in USA and on their own soil.

With five matches spread across 11 days, the series promises plenty of opportunities for both teams to experiment, compete and identify players who could become important parts of their future T20 plans.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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