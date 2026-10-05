India Vs West Indies T20I Series: Full Schedule, Live Streaming, Venues, Fixtures And All You Need To Know

India and West Indies begin their five-match T20I series on October 6 in Lucknow, with all matches starting at 7 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer will captain India, while Shai Hope will lead the West Indies in the T20I series
The series will be broadcast live on Star Sports, with streaming available on JioHotstar in India
After an action-packed three-match ODI series, India and the West Indies are set to switch gears for a five-match T20I series, beginning Tuesday, October 6. The series will take the two teams across five Indian cities, with all matches scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST.
The T20I leg will also see a change in leadership, with Shreyas Iyer captaining India and Shai Hope leading the West Indies. India will be without several of its established T20 stars, while the visitors have brought in a mix of experienced campaigners and promising young players.
India Vs West Indies T20I 2026 Schedule
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|Start Time (IST)
|October 6
|Tuesday
|1st T20I
|Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|19:00
|October 9
|Friday
|2nd T20I
|JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi
|19:00
|October 11
|Sunday
|3rd T20I
|Holkar Stadium, Indore
|19:00
|October 14
|Wednesday
|4th T20I
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|19:00
|October 17
|Saturday
|5th T20I
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|19:00
India Vs West Indies T20I 2026 Squads
India T20I Squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav and Mayank Yadav.
West Indies T20I Squad: Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer.
Where to Watch India vs West Indies T20Is Live?
Indian viewers can watch the five-match series live on the Star Sports Network, while digital streaming will be available on JioHotstar through its app and website.
TV: Star Sports Network
Live streaming: JioHotstar
Start time: 7:00 PM IST
Series: 5 T20Is
First match: October 6, Lucknow
What to Expect From the Series?
The series should offer India an opportunity to assess its T20 combinations and give several younger players valuable exposure. With the next T20 World Cup cycle already underway, performances from players such as Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav and Mayank Yadav could attract plenty of attention.
Meanwhile, the series is another chance for the Caribbeans to test their young talent against the reigning T20 World Cup champions. India and West Indies last played a bilateral men's T20I series in India in February 2022, when India won 4-1. They played another five-match T20I series in 2023 in which the Windies emerged as winners 3-2 in USA and on their own soil.
With five matches spread across 11 days, the series promises plenty of opportunities for both teams to experiment, compete and identify players who could become important parts of their future T20 plans.