Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India Recall Triggers Hong Kong Sixes Captaincy Twist: RCB Teammate To Step In

Krunal Pandya will captain India at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 after Bhuvneshwar Kumar's recall to the national team
Kulwant Khejroliya replaces Bhuvneshwar in India's seven-member squad for the October 30-November 1 tournament
Bhuvneshwar has been called up for the fifth T20I against the West Indies after an injury concern involving Arshdeep Singh
Krunal Pandya will captain India at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 after Bhuvneshwar Kumar was recalled to the national squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.
Pacer Kulwant Khejroliya has been named as Bhuvneshwar's replacement in the seven-member squad for the tournament, scheduled to take place from October 30 to November 1.
Krunal was initially selected as a player but will now lead the side. Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and T. Natarajan complete the squad.
India Squad For Hong Kong Sixes 2026
Krunal Pandya (Captain)
Shashank Singh
Rahul Tewatia
Nitish Rana
Rahul Tripathi
T. Natarajan
Kulwant Khejroliya
Krunal scored 226 runs and took 14 wickets in 16 matches during the 2026 Indian Premier League season. He will lead India in the fast-paced six-a-side competition.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Recalled To India T20I Squad
Bhuvneshwar has earned a call-up to India's squad for the fifth and final T20I against the West Indies in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17. His selection comes ahead of India's tour of New Zealand.
The veteran pacer has been brought into the squad following an injury concern involving Arshdeep Singh, who took a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Bhuvneshwar was training at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru in preparation for the New Zealand tour when he received the call-up. He last played a T20I for India in November 2022.