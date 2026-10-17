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Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India Recall Triggers Hong Kong Sixes Captaincy Twist: RCB Teammate To Step In

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Krunal Pandya will lead India at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 after Bhuvneshwar Kumar was recalled to the national team for the upcoming New Zealand tour. Kulwant Khejroliya replaces Bhuvneshwar in the seven-member squad for the October 30-November 1 tournament

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India Recall Triggers Hong Kong Sixes Captaincy Twist: RCB Teammate To Step In
Uttar Pradesh captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar. File Photo
Summary of this article

  • Krunal Pandya will captain India at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 after Bhuvneshwar Kumar's recall to the national team

  • Kulwant Khejroliya replaces Bhuvneshwar in India's seven-member squad for the October 30-November 1 tournament

  • Bhuvneshwar has been called up for the fifth T20I against the West Indies after an injury concern involving Arshdeep Singh

Krunal Pandya will captain India at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 after Bhuvneshwar Kumar was recalled to the national squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Pacer Kulwant Khejroliya has been named as Bhuvneshwar's replacement in the seven-member squad for the tournament, scheduled to take place from October 30 to November 1.

Krunal was initially selected as a player but will now lead the side. Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and T. Natarajan complete the squad.

India Squad For Hong Kong Sixes 2026

  • Krunal Pandya (Captain)

  • Shashank Singh

  • Rahul Tewatia

  • Nitish Rana

  • Rahul Tripathi

  • T. Natarajan

  • Kulwant Khejroliya

Krunal scored 226 runs and took 14 wickets in 16 matches during the 2026 Indian Premier League season. He will lead India in the fast-paced six-a-side competition.

Check Out: Hong Kong Sixes 2026 Guide - All You Need To Know

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Recalled To India T20I Squad

Bhuvneshwar has earned a call-up to India's squad for the fifth and final T20I against the West Indies in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17. His selection comes ahead of India's tour of New Zealand.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar gestures after bowling a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Hong Kong Sixes 2024: Nepal stunned England in the tournament with a vital victory. - Takumi Images
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya played key roles in RCB's triumph at the IPL 2026 - | Photo: FILE

The veteran pacer has been brought into the squad following an injury concern involving Arshdeep Singh, who took a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Bhuvneshwar was training at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru in preparation for the New Zealand tour when he received the call-up. He last played a T20I for India in November 2022.

Rain, however, threatens to disrupt the series finale in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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