Bhuvneshwar Kumar Career Highlights: India Stats, Records, Wickets And IPL Achievements

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to India's T20I squad after nearly four years
He has claimed 294 international wickets across Tests, ODIs and T20Is
The veteran pacer won consecutive IPL Purple Caps in 2016 and 2017
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to India's T20I squad after a four-year absence has brought the spotlight back on one of the country's most accomplished swing bowlers. The 36-year-old has earned his recall following impressive performances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), including a 28-wicket haul during their 2026 IPL title-winning campaign.
With Arshdeep Singh sidelined by a shoulder injury, Bhuvneshwar has been added to India's squad for the fifth T20I against West Indies. His inclusion offers an opportunity to revisit the career numbers and achievements that made him a key figure in Indian cricket.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's International Career Stats
Bhuvneshwar made his international debut against Pakistan in December 2012, announcing himself with a remarkable T20I spell of 3/9. He subsequently established himself across all three formats, becoming known for his ability to swing the new ball and deliver under pressure.
|Format
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|10w
|Tests
|21
|37
|3,348
|1,644
|63
|6/82
|8/96
|26.09
|2.94
|53.1
|3
|4
|0
|ODIs
|121
|120
|5,847
|4,951
|141
|5/42
|5/42
|35.11
|5.08
|41.4
|4
|1
|0
|T20Is
|87
|86
|1,791
|2,079
|90
|5/4
|5/4
|23.1
|6.96
|19.9
|3
|2
|0
|First-class (FC)
|72
|126
|12,766
|5,961
|231
|8/41
|9/103
|25.8
|2.8
|55.2
|9
|13
|0
|List A
|173
|170
|8,369
|6,769
|219
|5/42
|5/42
|30.9
|4.85
|38.2
|7
|1
|0
|T20s
|332
|331
|7,203
|8,866
|363
|5/4
|5/4
|24.42
|7.38
|19.8
|6
|5
|0
Across 21 Tests, 121 ODIs and 87 T20Is, Bhuvneshwar collected 294 international wickets. His best figures in the three formats are 6/82, 5/42 and 5/4, respectively.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's IPL Career: Purple Caps and RCB Success
Bhuvneshwar has also built an impressive record in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where his ability to swing the ball early and bowl accurate yorkers at the death has made him a valuable fast bowler.
Two Purple Caps: He won the award for taking the most wickets in consecutive seasons, 2016 and 2017, while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
IPL wickets: He had taken 223 wickets in 202 IPL appearances according to the available career statistics.
IPL 2026: His 28-wicket campaign for RCB helped the franchise secure its second consecutive title, further strengthening his case for an India recall.
His return to the national setup is therefore not simply a nostalgic selection. It follows a period of consistent performances in franchise cricket, where he has demonstrated that his control and variations remain effective.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Best Bowling Figures and Major Achievements
One of Bhuvneshwar's most memorable performances came in Test cricket in England in 2014. He took 19 wickets during the series, including 6/82 at Lord's, and contributed three half-centuries with the bat. He was also part of India's 2013 Champions Trophy-winning squad.
His best T20I figures of 5/4 underline his ability to dismantle a batting lineup when conditions favour him. Beyond raw numbers, his biggest strength has been his command of swing, seam movement and changes of pace.
Can Bhuvneshwar Kumar Make a Successful India Comeback
Bhuvneshwar's last T20I appearance for India came against New Zealand in November 2022. His return to the squad for the West Indies series decider on October 17, 2026, marks a significant moment in his career. However, the BCCI has stated that his participation will depend on his recovery and a decision before the match.
At 36, Bhuvneshwar brings experience that could help India's bowling attack, particularly in the powerplay and death overs. His recent IPL performances have demonstrated his value, but translating that form into international cricket will be the next challenge.
For a bowler who built his reputation on precision rather than express pace, the comeback story is a reminder that skill and consistency can keep the door open to the highest level.