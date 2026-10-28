'I Did Not Chase It': Bhuvneshwar Kumar Opens Up On India Comeback, Credits IPL

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens up on his India comeback, credits IPL performances for his return, and explains why maturity and bowling control remain crucial in modern T20 cricket

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India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls during the third T20 cricket international match between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: Kerry Marshall/Photosport via AP
Summary of this article

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar says he never chased an India comeback despite staying focused on cricket for four years

  • The veteran pacer credits his performances in the IPL over the last two seasons for his international return

  • Bhuvneshwar stresses the importance of maturity for T20 bowlers and backs their ability to control games

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to the Indian cricket team after nearly four years away from international cricket has been a moment of immense pride for the experienced pacer. However, the veteran fast bowler has revealed that reclaiming his place in the national side was never something he actively pursued.

Speaking after India's third T20I against New Zealand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar reflected on his journey back to the international setup, highlighting how focusing on his game rather than chasing selection helped him during his absence.

"So, I am feeling very proud that I made a comeback. But the truth is that I did not chase it,” Bhuvi said after India's third T20I win against New Zealand.

“For four years, whatever was coming in front of me — tournaments, challenges, fitness, whatever else — I kept doing. I never thought that I would want to play cricket for a comeback.”

The 36-year-old credited his performances in the Indian Premier League for opening the doors to his international return. Representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Bhuvneshwar enjoyed two productive seasons, picking up 17 wickets in 2025 and 28 in 2026, playing a significant role in the franchise's back-to-back title triumphs.

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Mohammed Shami smashes a quick-fire fifty for Bengal against Andhra in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final. - | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

“Luckily, the performance happened,” he said. “I think all the credit goes to the two-year IPL. Because of that, all this is happening.”

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Shares His Thoughts on Modern T20 Cricket

Having witnessed the evolution of T20 cricket throughout his career, Bhuvneshwar also discussed the challenges of introducing young bowlers to the shortest format, stressing the importance of experience and composure.

“When I made my debut in T20 cricket, it was like, okay, there's someone new, so let's debut him, and then slowly we'll put him in other formats,” he said. “But I think it's very difficult to give someone a direct entry in this format. You need maturity.”

Despite the growing dominance of batters, Bhuvneshwar remains confident in the bowlers' ability to influence matches.

“I still believe that a bowler can control the game,” he said. “The reason is that we feed the ball to the bowler. I know the margin of error is very low.”

India defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the third T20I, chasing 199 in just 13.2 overs to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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