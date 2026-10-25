'Cricket Changes A Lot In Four Years': Ex-IND Star Defends Bhuvneshwar Kumar After Costly India Comeback

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Mohammad Kaif backs Bhuvneshwar Kumar after his expensive India comeback, urging patience while highlighting international cricket's challenges and stressing the importance of cutting down on no-balls

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar
'Cricket Changes A Lot In Four Years': Ex-IND Star Defends Bhuvneshwar Kumar After Costly India Comeback Photo: BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Mohammad Kaif urges patience with Bhuvneshwar Kumar following his India comeback

  • Kaif highlights the difference between IPL and international cricket

  • Kaif backs Bhuvneshwar but stresses the need to reduce no-balls

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s much-awaited return to international cricket has not started as smoothly as he would have hoped, but former India batter Mohammad Kaif believes the experienced pacer deserves time to settle into the demands of the modern game.

Returning to the Indian setup after nearly four years, Bhuvneshwar endured a difficult outing in the opening T20I against New Zealand. The veteran seamer conceded 49 runs without taking a wicket in his four overs, with his no-balls adding to India's concerns. However, Kaif believes judging the 36-year-old based on a limited sample would be premature.

“He is coming back after four years. Give him some time. It has been only two games. Cricket changes a lot in four years. We feel that he will pick a wicket on the very first ball," Kaif said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

Mohammad Kaif Highlights the Difference Between IPL and International Cricket

The former India international also highlighted the difference between performing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and representing the country. While Bhuvneshwar has continued to impress in franchise cricket, international cricket brings its own pressures and challenges.

“The game has gone to new heights. Playing in the IPL and playing for India is very different. People thought the ball would swing a lot in New Zealand, but the batting conditions are actually good here," Kaif said.

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates a wicket during DC vs RCB IPL 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. - IPL/X

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Needs to Cut Down on No-Balls

Bhuvneshwar's expensive spell has naturally attracted scrutiny, particularly because of his reputation for accuracy and control. Yet, Kaif believes the overall figures do not necessarily tell the complete story of his bowling performance.

“It’s early to judge right now. Yes, he will have to work on the no-balls. That’s changing the momentum for him. It shows 50 off four overs, but if you break it down over by over, his bowling has been decent," Kaif said.

The immediate challenge for Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be to rediscover his rhythm, tighten his execution and make the most of the opportunity. With experience and proven skills on his side, the comeback story still has plenty of room to develop.

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