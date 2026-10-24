Critics said the narrower definition effectively institutionalised victimhood on one side while denying general-category students equal access to the same dedicated grievance mechanism, and warned it was vague enough to be misused against them. In Himachal, that objection has taken a sharper, more political form: groups like the Rajput Karni Sena and Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party want not just a rollback of the regulations but a new "Swaran Aayog," modelled loosely on the protections offered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, to address what they describe as the economic, educational and social challenges facing economically weaker sections of the general category.