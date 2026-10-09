Rekha Gupta Inspects Delhi University North Campus, Orders CCTV And Lighting Checks

Rekha Gupta inspected Delhi University’s North Campus on Wednesday evening and reviewed safety arrangements
She ordered checks on lighting, CCTV coverage and damaged pathways across the campus
The Chief Minister met women students near the Arts Faculty and asked about night travel, transport and hostel concerns
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered immediate checks on lighting, CCTV coverage and damaged pathways after a surprise visit to Delhi University’s North Campus late on Wednesday evening. Gupta met women students and asked about safety, transport, hostels and college facilities during the inspection.
Gupta was accompanied by senior officers from the Public Works Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Police. She spoke to students outside the Arts Faculty and asked if they felt unsafe while travelling at night or faced difficulties linked to their colleges.
ANI reported, citing an official statement, that Gupta assured the students that the government would take steps to address their concerns. She also directed officers to act on dark stretches, faulty surveillance points and uneven walkways across the campus.
Campus Safety Checks
Gupta focused first on security gaps. She reviewed CCTV arrangements and sought details on the number of cameras installed, how many were working and which areas needed more coverage.
She identified several dark spots inside the campus and told officers to improve lighting. Some stretches remained poorly lit despite adequate street lighting. Gupta asked officers to identify such points, trim tree branches that were blocking lights and install extra lights where needed.
Footpaths also came under review. Gupta flagged broken and uneven stretches and directed officers to inspect the full route and repair damaged pathways. She told them to keep the needs of students with disabilities in mind while doing the work.
She also ordered a fresh inspection of the Arts, Law and Science faculties, parking areas and other sensitive locations to find gaps in safety arrangements. Alongside security issues, she raised concerns over garbage and poorly maintained green spaces and directed officers to ensure immediate cleaning and better upkeep.
Student Concerns Raised
Gupta asked students directly about their experience at night. She wanted to know if they faced safety risks while travelling and whether police response vehicles and women police personnel were available after dark.
Students told her that women police personnel were present and that police response vehicles reached promptly when needed, according to the report. Gupta then called for closer coordination between Delhi Police and the university administration to strengthen campus security.
Hostels And PG Policy
Accommodation issues also figured in the visit. Gupta discussed concerns around paying guest accommodation and hostel facilities with students and said the Delhi government was preparing a PG policy to set rules and standards for the sector.
She added that the government was working on new hostels and improvements to existing facilities so students could get safer and better accommodation options. Gupta also encouraged women students to undergo self-defence training and make time for it.
Closing the visit, Gupta said women students’ safety could not be compromised. She directed officers to address the issues identified during the inspection without delay and said action taken on her instructions would be reviewed later.
The visit ended on an informal note. Gupta continued speaking to students, had tea with them and urged them to bring concerns about colleges, hostels, transport or safety to the government’s attention.