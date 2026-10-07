Safety demand: SRFTI students are urging Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for a formal security assurance.
Classes suspended: Academic activities remain stalled following recent incidents of campus violence.
Protest action: Students continue their agitation demanding immediate administrative accountability and protection.
Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute students have demanded assurances from Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about their safety as they stayed away from academic activities to protest campus violence on September 27.
SRFTI student union denied any plan for a rally with Left-leaning student unions of Jadavpur University, which has also witnessed violence in August and a row over a convention organised on campus, but thanked those who "extended support to our demand for security".
Classes remained suspended for the 10th consecutive day after violence broke out between students and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP), an RSS-affiliated consumer awareness group, on September 27 during a programme.
On October 4, the campus again witnessed a scuffle during a protest organised by members of the Bangiya Hindu Jagaran Mancha. Some of the agitators tried to break open the institute's gate when they were stopped by police.
SRFTI Nachiket told PTI they won't attend classes and film shoots unless Vaishnaw and Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera give written assurances about their safety.
"A petition was submitted to Vaishnaw on October 3 demanding deployment of adequate security personnel at campus gates and entry points, coordination with administration and local police, and taking steps to stop crowds from assembling outside the main gate.
"Till we see any demonstrative action on the part of authorities to restore confidence among students, our academic boycott will continue," Nachiket said.
The students' union also stood firm on its demand for the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Santosh Ajmera and Registrar Deepak Kumar, alleging that they had failed to prevent attacks by RSS-linked outfits, intimidation of students and attempts to threaten the liberal and progressive space on the campus.
The institute, in a statement on October 5, said, "SRFTI remains deeply concerned about the incidents that occurred on Sunday (October 4) and reiterates its commitment to ensuring the safety, security and well-being of its students."
"A formal complaint has been filed with the authorities. The institute unequivocally condemns any act of violence, intimidation or attempt to unlawfully enter the campus. SRFTI is working in coordination with the local authorities and extending full cooperation to ensure that peace and order are maintained in and around the institute," it said on Monday.