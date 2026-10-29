Naseeruddin Shah Calls Himself ‘Dimagi Naxal’, Questions Govt Over Treatment Of Students At JNU, SRFTI And Jamia

Naseeruddin Shah wore a Dimagi Naxal pin and accused the government of trying to weaken young people and the education system.
He said he proudly declared himself a Dimagi Naxal and questioned attacks on students and democracy.
Jamia students want a date for union polls and approval of the union constitution, while the administration has said elections will resume after two decades.
After backing students at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has now supported Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting for the return of their union. He questioned the government over student oppression in these institutes. He posted the remarks in a Facebook video on Wednesday (October 28).
Nazeeruddin Shah calls himself 'dimagi naxal'
In the video, Shah, 76, wore a "Dimagi Naxal" pin and showed it to the camera. He accused the government of trying to weaken young people and damage the education system.
Shah said, "I proudly declare that I am Dimagi Naxal. I don't know what other nicknames the watchmen have given to people like me, anti-national, tukde tukde gang, and I don't know what else."
Questions treatment of students at JNU, SRFTI and Jamia
Shah questioned the govt, "I want to ask this government a question. What else will you do to break the courage of our country's youth, to destroy the education system, and to put our democracy at risk? How much will you do? How far will you go?"
For the unversed, PM Modi used the term "dimaagi Naxal" during his Independence Day address at the Red Fort on August 15, 2026.
He further said, "First Jawaharlal Nehru University, then Satyajit Ray Film Institute, and now Jamia Millia. The atrocities that are being done to students will be remembered."
He also recited a poem, "Dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil mein hai" from Bismil Azimabadi's Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna. He also quoted Aamir Aziz's popular poem.
Watch the video here.
Shah’s student advocacy
The National Award-winning actor has always been vocal about his opinions. He has always stayed active on student issues. In July, he had called out the government over its response to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest against NEET exam irregularities.
About Jamia protests
Jamia students want a definite date for student union polls, which have not been held since 2006, and a clear schedule for approval of the union's constitution. The protest reached its 15th day on Monday. The administration then accepted one of the students' key demands and said student union elections would restart after two decades. Students said the administration had still not fixed a date for the polls.