Zeenat Aman says her private personality differed from her public image as a sex symbol.
The actor reflects on how personal experiences shape perceptions of others.
Her iconic screen image grew through films including Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Satyam Shivam Sundaram.
Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has reflected on being labelled a ‘sex symbol’ during her career, sharing how her public image differed from the person she was away from the camera. In a recent Instagram post, the actor said she embraced her work in cinema but was naturally private and introverted.
Zeenat Aman on being labelled a sex symbol
Sharing pictures of herself in a black outfit, high boots and dark glasses, Zeenat wrote, “There is a rather curious thing about being perceived. For much of my life in the public eye, I was labelled a sex symbol. It was an image that came with the territory, and one I understood to be part of the business of cinema. I embraced my work wholeheartedly, but the woman behind the camera-ready persona was, in many ways, quite the opposite. Private by nature, a little introverted, and happiest when immersed in my work."
‘People rarely see us exactly as we are’
Reflecting on how people perceive one another, Zeenat said, “Life has taught me that people rarely see us exactly as we are. They see us through the lens of their own experiences, expectations, and sometimes, their imagination. To one person, you may seem mysterious. To another, intimidating. And to a stranger seated beside you on a long flight, you might become an unexpectedly candid companion. Funny, isn’t it? We are all these things, and yet none of them entirely. I’ve come to believe there is little point in correcting every impression. People are entitled to their perceptions, just as we are entitled to our truths. The two need not always coincide."
She also encouraged her followers to look beyond labels and appearances, asking, “Perhaps all we can do is know ourselves beyond the labels, the photographs, the headlines, and the stories others tell about us. I’m curious, have you ever discovered that someone had quite the wrong idea about you? Or that you had misjudged someone yourself? I suspect we all have a story or two. And I’d rather enjoy hearing yours."
Zeenat Aman’s iconic screen image
Zeenat Aman’s sex-symbol image was shaped by films such as Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973) and Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978). Her portrayal of Rupa in Raj Kapoor’s film, known for its bold presentation, further established her as one of Hindi cinema’s most unconventional screen presences.