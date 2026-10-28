‘People rarely see us exactly as we are’

Reflecting on how people perceive one another, Zeenat said, “Life has taught me that people rarely see us exactly as we are. They see us through the lens of their own experiences, expectations, and sometimes, their imagination. To one person, you may seem mysterious. To another, intimidating. And to a stranger seated beside you on a long flight, you might become an unexpectedly candid companion. Funny, isn’t it? We are all these things, and yet none of them entirely. I’ve come to believe there is little point in correcting every impression. People are entitled to their perceptions, just as we are entitled to our truths. The two need not always coincide."