Saiyami Kher’s international debut is an untitled Indo-Russian drama shot across two countries.
Director Maksim Kuznetsov’s film centres on a strong female lead.
Saiyami’s filmography includes Mirzya, Ghoomer, Agni and 8 A.M. Metro.
Saiyami Kher is set to make her international film debut with an upcoming Indo-Russian drama, her publicist announced in a press release on Wednesday, October 28. Directed by Maksim Kuznetsov, the untitled film is produced by Kartina Entertainment, White Night Films and Wish Media. It was shot across Russia and India, bringing together artists and crew members from different cinematic backgrounds.
Saiyami Kher on her international film debut
Saiyami Kher said in a statement issued through her publicist, “This was a completely different and new experience for me, working with an entirely foreign crew. We shot in Russia, and it was my first time there. The working atmosphere was very different from what I’m used to, and I really enjoyed being part of this collaboration. I hope this is the first of many more international projects to follow.”
The actor also spoke about how working across cultures can influence an artist’s approach to cinema. “Working across cultures gives you a different perspective on storytelling and allows you to learn from people who approach cinema in their own unique ways. It was a wonderful opportunity to experience. While it’s still too early to share details about the film, it is a drama with a very strong female lead at its heart,” she added.
What we know about the Indo-Russian drama
The film’s title and further details about its plot, supporting cast and release plans have not yet been announced. However, Saiyami’s description of the project points to a female-led drama, with the international collaboration offering her an opportunity to work within a different filmmaking environment.
The project adds to the actor’s varied filmography, which includes Hindi films and stories centred on distinct characters. Saiyami was last seen in Haiwaan, the psychological thriller directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.
She made her film debut with Mirzya and has since appeared in projects including Choked, 8 A.M. Metro, Ghoomer and Agni. Her performance in Ghoomer, in which she played a cricketer who loses an arm, also brought her into the spotlight for a sports drama built around resilience and ambition.
More details about Saiyami Kher’s international debut are awaited.