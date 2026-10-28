Neil Young seeks $10 million over the alleged unauthorised use of his 1989 song.
The lawsuit concerns a Trump rally held in Youngstown, Ohio, on October 12.
Young previously sued Trump’s campaign in 2020 over two songs.
Neil Young has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the Trump 47 Committee, alleging copyright infringement over the use of his 1989 song Rockin’ in the Free World. According to the lawsuit, the track was played before Donald Trump took the stage at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on October 12.
Why Neil Young is suing the Trump campaign
Filed through Young’s company Silver Fiddle Music, the complaint alleges that the song was used without a licence or the musician’s permission. It also claims that Trump “was personally aware that a licence would be required to play the Song at rallies” and that Young “has not, and would not, grant the required licence”.
The lawsuit describes the track as “a blistering anthem that contrasts the hollow promises of American political rhetoric with the harsh realities faced by the poor, homeless and forgotten”. Young has also argued that the song is “the opposite of everything that Donald J Trump stands for”.
Neil Young’s previous copyright lawsuit against Trump
This is not the first time Young has taken legal action over the use of his music by Trump’s campaign. In 2020, the singer sued Trump’s re-election campaign over Rockin’ in the Free World and Devil’s Sidewalk. The latest complaint says the earlier dispute was settled shortly after the campaign was served, with a promise not to use the song without permission.
Young addressed the latest lawsuit on his website on Tuesday, writing: “I am sorry it came to this, but money and transactions are something you understand.” He also thanked Trump for attending his concerts in the 1980s and 1990s.
The White House referred questions to the Republican National Committee, which the BBC said it had contacted for comment.
How music licensing works at political rallies
In the United States, campaigns generally need public performance licences to play music at rallies. Such permissions may be obtained through performing rights organisations or directly from copyright holders. Young’s lawsuit alleges that the required permission was not secured.
Other artists, including The Rolling Stones, Rihanna, Adele and REM, have also objected to Trump’s use of their music at political events.