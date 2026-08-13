Another Taylor Swift Song Removed From White House TikTok Amid Ongoing Feud

Taylor Swift’s 'I Bet You Think About Me' was removed from another White House TikTok.
The latest incident follows the earlier removal of 'August' from Team Trump.
Swift has not publicly addressed either song’s removal from Trump-affiliated videos.
The White House’s use of Taylor Swift’s music on TikTok has sparked another controversy after the official account used her song I Bet You Think About Me in a new video featuring Donald Trump. The track was later muted and removed from the post, although it remains available as a sound on TikTok and in other videos.
The video was posted on Wednesday and showed Trump greeting people while Swift’s 2021 Red (Taylor’s Version) vault track played in the background. The caption, “We know you think about us,” appeared to reference the song’s lyrics.
Taylor Swift song removed from White House TikTok
Within a few hours, the song was muted on the video and subsequently removed. The development comes days after another Taylor Swift song was removed from a Trump-affiliated TikTok post.
On August 8, the Team Trump account used 'August' in a video featuring the former president. The post was captioned, “I’m sure Taylor Swift is going to be super excited we used her song.” Swift subsequently removed the song from that post. Other songs used in videos by the Team Trump account last year were also later muted.
Taylor Swift and Trump’s ongoing social media clash
The latest incident adds to a growing pattern involving music used by Trump-affiliated accounts. Since Trump began his second term, White House social media has increasingly relied on internet culture, popular music and provocative edits to promote the president and his administration.
Swift has not publicly commented on the removal of either songeither song being removed. A similar situation recently involved Bad Bunny, whose song La Mudanza was used in a White House video before being muted. Trump-affiliated accounts have not used his music again since then.
The latest Taylor Swift song removal therefore comes without a public statement from the singer, leaving the social media exchanges to speak for themselves.