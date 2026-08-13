Suvinder Vicky Says Aditya Dhar Was Sure Dhurandhar's Cussing Wouldn't Be Censored

Vicky recounted hat he had even joked with Aditya about the staggering amount of profanity in his dialogue, proposing that his character might as well have been mute if most of his lines were going to be censored. “I told Aditya that my whole dialogue will be a big beep, he should have instead made me play a mute character in the film because I’m abusing so much. But he told me confidently that nothing will be cut. Then I thought that since nothing would be cut, I would improvise but Aditya stopped me in that moment. He said we will not go to mothers and sisters. It is also our responsibility to not hurt sentiments in films.”