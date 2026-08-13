Suvinder Vicky Says Aditya Dhar Was Sure Dhurandhar's Cussing Wouldn't Be Censored

Suvinder Vicky played the father of Dhurandhar's antagonist, Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal).
In a fresh interview, Vicky said the director, Aditya Dhar, was confident his character's slangs wouldn't be muted.
Vicky also specified that Dhar sought to maintain some boundaries with the profanity.
Suvinder Vicky, who played the father of Arjun Rampal’s character in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is opening up on the abusive language his brief role entailed.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Suvinder pondered on the role and the language used for his character. The actor credited director Aditya Dhar for the way the character was conceived, while also acknowledging the effort he welded to the part. “I’m lucky to work with great directors. In this, the credit goes to Aditya Dhar and to me also because I also gave my hundred percent effort. Also, galiyon ka shrey hamare script writer ko bhi jayega (The credit for all the abusive language would also go to our screenwriter), because I didn’t make any of those, that was all written in the script,” he said.
Suvinder Vicky On His Dhurandhar Character's Cussing
Vicky recounted hat he had even joked with Aditya about the staggering amount of profanity in his dialogue, proposing that his character might as well have been mute if most of his lines were going to be censored. “I told Aditya that my whole dialogue will be a big beep, he should have instead made me play a mute character in the film because I’m abusing so much. But he told me confidently that nothing will be cut. Then I thought that since nothing would be cut, I would improvise but Aditya stopped me in that moment. He said we will not go to mothers and sisters. It is also our responsibility to not hurt sentiments in films.”
While talking about Arjun’s reaction to the abuses, he emphasised, "We shared an equation because before Dhurandhar as we had worked in Satluj together. When I warned him about my dialogues in the film, he told me, 'It is part of life, camera ke samne faad de.'"
Suvinder Vicky will be next seen in Awarapan 2. He made a chilling appearance in Honey Trehan's Satluj. Gurvinder Singh's new film, Rehmat, which premiered at the Locarno Film Festival, also features him in a supporting performance, sharing screentime with Naseeruddin Shah.