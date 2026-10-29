Rulli’s Shootout Heroics Power Manchester City Past Brighton Into Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 29 October 2026 4:47 pm

Manchester City edged past Brighton 4-3 on penalties to advance to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals following an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium. Brighton took the lead twice through Malick Yalcouyé in the 30th minute and Georginio Rutter shortly after half-time, but City responded on both occasions with goals from Mateo Kovačić and young defender Vitor Reis. With the tie level after 90 minutes, goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli turned hero in the penalty shootout, saving spot-kicks from Yasin Ayari and Lewis Dunk to seal City's passage into the last eight.