Rulli’s Shootout Heroics Power Manchester City Past Brighton Into Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals

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Manchester City edged past Brighton 4-3 on penalties to advance to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals following an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium. Brighton took the lead twice through Malick Yalcouyé in the 30th minute and Georginio Rutter shortly after half-time, but City responded on both occasions with goals from Mateo Kovačić and young defender Vitor Reis. With the tie level after 90 minutes, goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli turned hero in the penalty shootout, saving spot-kicks from Yasin Ayari and Lewis Dunk to seal City's passage into the last eight.

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Manchester City vs Brighton Carabao Cup EFL highlights
Manchester City players celebrate at the end of the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City vs Brighton Carabao Cup EFL highlights-Rayan Cherki
Manchester City's Rayan Cherki celebrates after scoring during penalty shootout during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City vs Brighton Carabao Cup EFL highlights-Rico Lewis
Manchester City's Rico Lewis misses a chance to score during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City vs Brighton Carabao Cup EFL highlights-Yasin Ayari
Brighton's Yasin Ayari challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic, rear, during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City vs Brighton Carabao Cup EFL highlights-Georginio Rutter
Brighton's Georginio Rutter celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City vs Brighton Carabao Cup EFL highlights-Georginio Rutter
Brighton's Georginio Rutter, center, challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Ayyoub Bouaddi, left, and Manchester City's Vitor Reis during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City vs Brighton Carabao Cup EFL highlights-Geronimo Rulli
Manchester City's goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli yells during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City vs Brighton Carabao Cup EFL highlights-Jaouen Hadjam,
Brighton's Jaouen Hadjam, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Phil Foden during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City vs Brighton Carabao Cup EFL highlights-Ayyoub Bouaddi
Manchester City's Ayyoub Bouaddi, left, challenges for the ball with Brighton's Diego Gomez during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Manchester City vs Brighton Carabao Cup EFL highlights-Phil Foden
Manchester City's Phil Foden is tackled by Brighton's Olivier Boscagli during the English League Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

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