Mira Rajput joins Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter for a Netflix episode.
Shahid recalls Mira’s reaction to his 2016 film Udta Punjab.
Mira jokes about Shahid spoiling their two children, Misha and Zain.
Mira Rajput will join husband Shahid Kapoor and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter on The Great Indian Kapil Show, as revealed in a new promo released by Netflix India on Wednesday. The clip offers a glimpse of the trio’s playful chemistry, with Shahid and Ishaan dancing together and Mira sharing amusing details about family life.
Mira Rajput talks about Shahid Kapoor’s parenting
Shahid and Ishaan make a lively entry, dancing to the hit song Jhingaat. During the conversation, Mira speaks about Shahid’s role as a father to their children, Misha and Zain. She describes him as indulgent, saying he spoils the children “but not in a bad way”.
Kapil Sharma then asks Mira if there is a habit of Shahid’s that irritates her. She responds with a straight face, “One?” The remark leaves Shahid looking surprised and prompts laughter from the audience.
Mira recalls Shahid’s Udta Punjab screening
Shahid also recalls Mira’s reaction when she watched his 2016 film Udta Punjab, in which he played a troubled rock musician battling drug addiction. He says Mira was seated beside him when the film began but had moved to the other end of the sofa by the time it finished.
Kapil adds to the joke, suggesting that Mira might have run away altogether had she watched Shahid’s Kabir Singh first. The anecdote gives viewers a glimpse into the couple’s relationship and their ability to laugh at each other.
The promo also highlights Shahid and Ishaan’s bond as brothers, with their dance adding to the episode’s festive mood. Mira’s appearance brings a family perspective to the conversation, rather than focusing solely on the actors’ film careers.
When to watch The Great Indian Kapil Show
The episode featuring Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter will stream on Netflix on October 31 at 8 pm.
Shahid and Mira married in Delhi on July 7, 2015, and have two children, Misha and Zain.
Shahid was last seen in O Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, while Ishaan featured in Homebound, which was shortlisted for the Oscars but did not make the final five.