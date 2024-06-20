Back in 2017, Mira Rajput found herself in a soup when she made a disapproving comment about working mothers who leave their children at home to work on their careers. She had called out working mothers and mentioned that they should not have kids if they cannot be present for their babies. The actor was severely criticized for her comments on social media. Now, almost seven years later, she has come forward to apologize for her comment.
In a conversation with Film Companion, Mira Rajput reflected on her past statement and mentioned that she did not agree with what she had said in the past. She mentioned that she said those things because she was trying to defend herself and her choices. She said, “While I was pushed in that corner for seeming very regressive, I think I probably acted out by saying things… I don’t think I agree with them right now. I think I have come a long way from that. I can understand why it wasn’t taken well. I think I was in a vulnerable, emotional space. I think I was just trying to defend myself that my choices are also valid.”
Rajput mentioned that she received support from her husband Shahid Kapoor when she was getting called out on social media. She stated that she had learned from her mistake. She continued, “I think it’s about time I am forgiven for that because life comes full circle, and you make mistakes, and you learn from them.”
Back in 2017, Rajput made the controversial statement at a Women’s Day event. She said, “I wouldn’t want to spend one hour a day with my child and rush off to work. Why did I have her? She is not a puppy, you know. I want to be there for her as a mother, seeing her grow up cannot be quantified.”
Rajput married Shahid Kapoor in 2015. The couple has a son and daughter together. She has recently started her skincare brand, Akind.