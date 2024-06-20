In a conversation with Film Companion, Mira Rajput reflected on her past statement and mentioned that she did not agree with what she had said in the past. She mentioned that she said those things because she was trying to defend herself and her choices. She said, “While I was pushed in that corner for seeming very regressive, I think I probably acted out by saying things… I don’t think I agree with them right now. I think I have come a long way from that. I can understand why it wasn’t taken well. I think I was in a vulnerable, emotional space. I think I was just trying to defend myself that my choices are also valid.”