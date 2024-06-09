Art & Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor Flaunts Muscles In Mirror, Wishes Himself ‘Happy Sunday'

Actor Shahid Kapoor shared a mirror selfie from the gym to celebrate a "happy Sunday."

Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Shahid Kapoor shared a mirror selfie from the gym to celebrate a "happy Sunday."

Shahid posted the picture on Instagram, where he is seen flexing his muscles, dressed in a black sleeveless T-shirt, paired with pants and a baseball cap. He is also sporting a clean-shaven look after a long time.

The actor captioned the image: “Happy Sunday.” Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim commented on the post with three fire emojis. On Saturday, Shahid was seen exiting the Mumbai airport with his wife, Mira Rajput. The couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand towards their car. Shahid, the son of veteran stars Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, first appeared as a background dancer in a few films in the 1990s and was featured in music videos.

A trained dancer, Shahid made his acting debut in 2003 with the romantic comedy 'Ishq Vishk', after which he appeared in films such as 'Fida', 'Dil Maange More', '36 China Town', 'Vivah', 'Jab We Met', and 'Kaminey'. He garnered major acclaim for his role in 'Haider', inspired by William Shakespeare's tragedy 'Hamlet'. The actor then starred in the crime drama 'Udta Punjab', 'Kabir Singh', and 'Padmaavat'. His latest release is 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Shahid made his OTT debut with 'Farzi'. Shahid, who married Mira in 2015, shares two children with her. He will next be seen in 'Deva', directed by Rosshan Andrrews, which also stars Pooja Hegde.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Modi Takes Oath As PM; Chirag Paswan, JP Nadda, And More Sworn In As Cabinet Ministers
  2. J&K: Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District
  3. Haryana Govt Launches New Initiative To Resolve Public Grievances
  4. Bus With Pilgrims Plunges Into J-K Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack: Officials
  5. Narendra Modi Takes Oath As PM For Record 3rd Term, Here’s Full List Of Ministers Sworn In
Entertainment News
  1. Jannat Zubair Reacts With A 'Why Not’ To ‘Phulwa’ Returning On TV: 'These Shows Are Iconic'
  2. When A. R. Rahman Had To Work On A Tight Deadline Despite His Sister’s Ill Health
  3. ‘Indo-Pak Game Feels Like A Festival’, Says Akansha Ranjan As She Reveals Her Favourite Player
  4. 'House Of The Dragon’ Actor Ewan Mitchell Admits To Not Having Watched ‘Game Of Thrones’
  5. Ian McKellen Talks About Reprising Gandalf Role In 'Gollum' Movie
Sports News
  1. India Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup Match Today: Rain Delays Start; Men In Blue To Bat First
  2. South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Carlos Alcaraz Wins First Set 6-3 Against Alexander Zverev In French Open Final
  4. FIH Women's Pro League: India Lose 2-3 To Great Britain To End Season With 8 Defeats
  5. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Toss Update: India Bat First Against Pakistan
World News
  1. Miss Alabama Winner Sparks Controversy, Ignites Debate On Pageant Titles, Cyberbullying And Weight: Here's The Truth
  2. Israel Extends Ban On Al Jazeera Operations For 45 Days
  3. Water Crisis In Atlanta: How Small Businesses Are Coping With The Aftermath
  4. Iran's Presidential Election: Ahmadinejad Blocked Again, 6 Candidates Approved
  5. 100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Marries 96-Year-Old Sweetheart Near Historic D-Day Beaches Of Normandy
Latest Stories
  1. NDA Oath Taking Ceremony: Here Are Dignitaries On Guest List For Mega Event
  2. PM Modi Has Given Me An Opportunity: JD(S) Leader Kumaraswamy
  3. Modi Oath Ceremony: What Is The Text Of PM’s Oath
  4. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Modi Takes Oath As PM; Chirag Paswan, JP Nadda, And More Sworn In As Cabinet Ministers
  5. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  6. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  7. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  8. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown