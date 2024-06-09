Shahid Kapoor Flaunts Muscles In Mirror, Wishes Himself ‘Happy Sunday'

A trained dancer, Shahid made his acting debut in 2003 with the romantic comedy 'Ishq Vishk', after which he appeared in films such as 'Fida', 'Dil Maange More', '36 China Town', 'Vivah', 'Jab We Met', and 'Kaminey'. He garnered major acclaim for his role in 'Haider', inspired by William Shakespeare's tragedy 'Hamlet'. The actor then starred in the crime drama 'Udta Punjab', 'Kabir Singh', and 'Padmaavat'. His latest release is 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Shahid made his OTT debut with 'Farzi'. Shahid, who married Mira in 2015, shares two children with her. He will next be seen in 'Deva', directed by Rosshan Andrrews, which also stars Pooja Hegde.