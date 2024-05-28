Shahid Kapoor, Wife Mira Rajput Buy Rs 58.66 Crore Luxury Sea-View Apartment In Mumbai’s Worli: Report

As for the Oberoi 360 West project, it has two towers: one houses The Ritz-Carlton hotel and has luxury residences managed by The Ritz-Carlton. The two towers are aligned in a way that each home gets the views of the sea. According to details provided on the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat’s (CTBUH) website, Tower A has all the residences in the 52 floors. The building rises to 255.6 m (839 ft).