Shahid Kapoor, Wife Mira Rajput Buy Rs 58.66 Crore Luxury Sea-View Apartment In Mumbai’s Worli: Report

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have now added another valuable asset to their list of possessions as the couple have reportedly bought a luxury sea-view apartment worth about Rs 60 crore. The news was reported by Hindustan Times, which cited registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com. Their new sea-view apartment is located in the Oberoi 360 West project in Mumbai’s Worli area.
As per the report, the apartment has a RERA carpet area of 5,395 sq ft, and includes three parking spaces. The property transaction worth Rs 58.66 crore was registered on May 24 with the couple reportedly purchasing the apartment from Chandak Realtors Pvt Ltd. The latter had bought it for Rs 35.31 crore in February 2023 during a bulk deal worth Rs 1,238 crore.
“The particular apartment was purchased by the Chandak Realty at a price of around Rs 65,000 per sqft and it has now been sold at a price of over Rs 1 lakh per sq ft. This is over 50 per cent appreciation in a period of one year,” HT quoted a real estate consultant as saying. It is believed that Shahid and Mira paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.75 crore for the transaction.
As for the Oberoi 360 West project, it has two towers: one houses The Ritz-Carlton hotel and has luxury residences managed by The Ritz-Carlton. The two towers are aligned in a way that each home gets the views of the sea. According to details provided on the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat’s (CTBUH) website, Tower A has all the residences in the 52 floors. The building rises to 255.6 m (839 ft).
Coming to Shahid and Mira, the couple tied the knot at a private ceremony in Gurgaon in July, 2015. They have two children — an eight-year-old daughter Misha and a six-year-old son Zain. Workwise, Shahid was last seen in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’.