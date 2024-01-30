Shahid Kapoor Shares The Main Cause Of Fights With Wife Mira Rajput, Reveals His Relationship Mantra

Revealing how Mira complains to him about him not giving her enough time, Shahid jokingly said that his wife is herself on her phone most of the time. He said, while speaking to Bollywood Hungama, “I fight with Mira every time about this. She is like, ‘You never have time for me’. I am like, ‘Okay babe’ and I keep my phone down. Then I am waiting for her and she is on her phone for 15 minutes.”