Actor Shahid Kapoor is awaiting the release of his romantic comedy, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, alongside Kriti Sanon. The two actors are sharing the screen space for the first time in the film, which sees Kriti play a robot called Sifra, who falls in love with Shahid’s robot scientist.
Shahid Kapoor Shares The Main Cause Of Fights With Wife Mira Rajput, Reveals His Relationship Mantra
Shahid and Mira tied the knot around nine years ago, and are parents of two, daughter Misha and son Zain.
During the promotional spree of the film, the two actors talked about the growing dependency on Artificial Intelligence and technology. In the conversation, Shahid went on to share what causes the maximum number of fights between him and his wife, Mira Kapoor.
Revealing how Mira complains to him about him not giving her enough time, Shahid jokingly said that his wife is herself on her phone most of the time. He said, while speaking to Bollywood Hungama, “I fight with Mira every time about this. She is like, ‘You never have time for me’. I am like, ‘Okay babe’ and I keep my phone down. Then I am waiting for her and she is on her phone for 15 minutes.”
Shahid further added, “After 15 minutes, she looks at me and is like, ‘What?’ I say, ‘Nothing, I have time for you.’ and she is like, ‘I have two more things to do, just one second, this is very important.'”
During the interaction, Shahid also shared his relationship mantra and said, “The one thing women hate is boredom. If you keep them entertained, they are interested. You can be very nice also but they will lose interest in you. They need a tinge of bad in you as well so that they can fight with you and make you a better being.”
Coming to ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, the film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It is backed by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, and also stars veteran actor Dharmendra. ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ is set to hit the theatres on February 9.