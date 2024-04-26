Nayanthara, Khushi Kapoor And Mira Rajput Lead Celeb Roll Call At GQ Most Influential Young Indians Red Carpet

The GQ Most Influential Young Indians event was held in Mumbai on April 25 and we must say, it was surely a star-studded affair. From the likes of Rajkummar Rao, Tiger Shroff, Nayanthara to young talents including Navya Naveli Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor, among many others were seen at the venue.
Rajkummar looked handsome in a classic black suit with a white shirt, while Tiger opted for a blue suit with striped pants and completed his look with sunglasses.
Actress Nayanthara, who reached Mumbai for the event, looked drop-dead beautiful as she wore a black plunging neckline gown. Alaya F was seen in a white ensemble, while Khushi looked stunning in a vintage-styled black and white co-ord outfit. Alizeh Agnihotri too opted for a black number.
Advertisement
Brother-sister duo Agastya and Navya Naveli Nanda made heads turn, looking like Yin and Yang. While the 'Archies' actor looked dapper in a black suit, Navya looked surreal in white.
Breaking away from the monochromes were several celebs, including Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, and Palak Tiwari. They were seen donning a navy blue suit, denim anti-fit ensemble, and a colourful shimmery short dress, respectively.
Bhumi Pednekar flaunted her curves in an ivory-hued cutout outfit while Esha Gupta stunned in a black sheer ensemble. Designer Kunal Rawal was seen at the red carpet in a gender-fluid number.
‘Bhabhi’ Mira Kapoor, who wore a bright orange dress with a side trail, was seen posing for the cameras alongside her ‘devar’ Ishaan Kapoor on the red carpet.
Advertisement
Others seen at the red carpet included names such as Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Vijay Varma, Kunal Kemmu, Akshay Oberoi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sunny Singh, Chef Ranveer Brar, Mannara Chopra, and Kubbra Sait, among others.