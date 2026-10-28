Firecrackers For Diwali

In Pictures | Firecracker Makers Prepare For The Diwali Rush

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 28 October 2026 2:33 pm

With Diwali around the corner, firecracker manufacturers and sellers are gearing up for the festive rush, as demand for crackers picks up ahead of the celebrations. The seasonal business brings work and livelihood opportunities for thousands, even as concerns over air pollution and the environmental impact of firecrackers remain part of the wider conversation around the festival.