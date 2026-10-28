In Pictures | Firecracker Makers Prepare For The Diwali Rush

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With Diwali around the corner, firecracker manufacturers and sellers are gearing up for the festive rush, as demand for crackers picks up ahead of the celebrations. The seasonal business brings work and livelihood opportunities for thousands, even as concerns over air pollution and the environmental impact of firecrackers remain part of the wider conversation around the festival.

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Diwali cracker
A worker makes firecrackers for the upcoming Hindu festival of Diwali at a factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Firecrackers For Diwali
A worker makes firecrackers for the upcoming Hindu festival of Diwali at a factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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firecrackers manufacturer for Diwali
A worker makes firecrackers for the upcoming Hindu festival of Diwali at a factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Diwali firecrackers
A worker makes firecrackers for the upcoming Hindu festival of Diwali at a factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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fireworks factory
A worker makes firecrackers for the upcoming Hindu festival of Diwali at a factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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ahmedabad crackers factory
Workers carry wicks used to make firecrackers for the upcoming Hindu festival of Diwali at a factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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green crackers
Workers make firecrackers for the upcoming Hindu festival of Diwali at a factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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low emission fireworks
A worker makes firecrackers for the upcoming Hindu festival of Diwali at a factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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green crackers for diwali
A worker makes firecrackers for sale ahead of the ‘Diwali’ festival, at a factory unit in Ahmedabad, Monday, Oct. 19, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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environment friendly festival crackers
A worker makes firecrackers for sale ahead of the ‘Diwali’ festival, at a factory unit in Ahmedabad, Monday, Oct. 19, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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environment friendly crackers
A worker makes firecrackers for sale ahead of the ‘Diwali’ festival, at a factory unit in Ahmedabad, Monday, Oct. 19, 2026. | Photo: PTI

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