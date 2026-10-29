DVAC conducted raids at 25 locations across Tamil Nadu linked to former minister KN Nehru in a ₹634-crore cash-for-jobs scam.
The probe follows a Madras High Court directive to investigate alleged bribery in filling 2,538 municipal administration posts during his tenure.
The searches occurred a day after Nehru approached the Supreme Court challenging the registration of the FIR.
The DVAC on Thursday launched extensive searches at 25 places across Tamil Nadu linked to former minister and DMK leader K N Nehru in connection with an alleged Rs 634-crore cash-for-jobs scam.
The raids follow the registration of a case against Nehru and others, acting on a recent directive from the Madras High Court.
The court had ordered a full-fledged probe based on materials provided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which initially flagged the irregularities to the state police in October 2025.
According to the agency, the investigation focuses on allegations that bribes were systematically collected from candidates in exchange for government postings in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department during Nehru’s tenure as minister.
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials are currently scrutinising documents, financial records, and other materials at the targeted locations to trace the suspected money trail and gather evidence pertaining to the recruitment process.
The development comes a day after Nehru moved the Supreme Court by filing a Special Leave Petition (SLP), challenging the Madras High Court's October 26 order that dismissed his review petition against the registration of the FIR.