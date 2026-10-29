Delhi High Court: Centre Assures No Demolition At Race Course Masjid For Four Weeks

The Centre assured the Delhi High Court that no demolition would take place at Race Course Masjid for four weeks while the Delhi Waqf Board considers its representation.
The court declined interim relief sought by worshipper Syed Ahmed Saud to restore access for offering namaz.
The petition claims the mosque is a notified Waqf property with Grade-II heritage status and alleges that its electricity and water connections were disconnected without prior notice.
The Centre on Thursday assured the Delhi High Court that no demolition would be carried out at the Race Course Masjid in New Delhi until the Delhi Waqf Board’s representation on the issue is decided.
Justice Anish Dayal was hearing a petition filed by Syed Ahmed Saud, who has sought protection of the mosque against apprehended demolition and restoration of access for worshippers. Central government counsel Ashish Dixit, appearing for the Land and Development Office (L&DO), told the court that the Waqf Board’s representation would be decided as expeditiously as possible and within four weeks. He assured the court that no action would be taken in the meantime.
The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 16.
Centre Assures Court Of No Demolition; Namaz Relief Denied
During the hearing, Dixit questioned Saud’s locus standi to maintain the petition, arguing that allowing individual worshippers to approach the court in similar circumstances could open a “Pandora’s box”.
Advocate M Sufiyan Siddiqui, appearing for Saud, opposed the submission and pressed the petitioner’s case for protecting the mosque and restoring access for worshippers. The court, however, declined to grant the requested relief concerning the offering of namaz.
The mosque is situated within the Race Course Club, which occupies around 53 acres near the Prime Minister’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Saud has sought directions restraining the authorities from demolishing the mosque or taking other coercive action against it, besides seeking the restoration of unobstructed access for worshippers.
The petition also asks the court to direct the Delhi Waqf Board to discharge its statutory duties under Section 32 of the Waqf Act, 1995.
Petition Cites Waqf Notification, Heritage Status And Utility Disconnections
The plea states that the mosque has existed since before Independence and was included in a notification of Waqf properties issued on July 27, 1977, and subsequently published in the Delhi Gazette on September 8, 1977, at serial number 18.
According to the petitioner, the mosque had an electricity connection since 1976, which was disconnected on October 7, 2026. A water connection was provided in 2008, the plea states.
The petitioner has also cited a notification dated October 1, 2009, which, according to the plea, accords the structure Grade-II heritage classification under an entry relating to a mosque and campus at Race Course.
The petition further contends that the mosque was not among the 69 alleged encroachments identified during a 2021 survey of an adjoining settlement. It also refers to a Delhi High Court Division Bench judgment dated August 25, 2026, concerning encroachments and jhuggi settlements in the area. According to Saud, the mosque was neither identified for demolition nor declared an encroachment in that judgment.
The plea states that the L&DO issued a communication on October 6, 2026, seeking police assistance to demolish identified jhuggis and requesting the disconnection of electricity to adjoining settlements. The petitioner claims that the mosque was not mentioned in the communication and remained untouched during the demolition exercise on October 7.
Invoking Articles 14 and 25 of the Constitution, the petitioner has argued that the restrictions violate his rights to equality and freedom of religion. He has sought judicial intervention to protect the mosque and ensure that the authorities fulfil their statutory obligations.
The Centre’s assurance means that no demolition action will be taken while the Waqf Board’s representation is being considered, but the court has not granted the separate interim relief sought to allow worshippers to offer namaz. The dispute will be taken up again on December 16.
(With ANI Inputs)