Delhi High Court: Centre Assures No Demolition At Race Course Masjid For Four Weeks

Justice Anish Dayal was hearing a petition filed by Syed Ahmed Saud, who has sought protection of the mosque against apprehended demolition and restoration of access for worshippers. Central government counsel Ashish Dixit, appearing for the Land and Development Office (L&DO), told the court that the Waqf Board’s representation would be decided as expeditiously as possible and within four weeks. He assured the court that no action would be taken in the meantime.