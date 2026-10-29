Instagram Account Blocking Must Be Challenged Through Civil Suit, Not Writ Petition: Delhi High Court

The court made the observations while disposing of a petition filed by Sarthak Bhagat, who challenged the disabling of his Instagram accounts without prior notice or an opportunity to respond. According to the report, in its October 27 order, the court declined to direct the Centre to ensure Meta’s compliance with the Information Technology Act and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, but directed the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) to decide Bhagat’s appeal expeditiously.