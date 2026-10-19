Govt Flags Algorithmic Bias, Asks Meta To Curb Amplification Of Misleading Content

The government has asked Meta to review algorithms, promote diverse narratives and prevent misleading content from gaining disproportionate reach.
The advisory flags content linked to public-order situations and cites the Information Technology Act and IT Rules, 2021.
Internet Freedom Foundation founder Apar Gupta called the advisory a “continuing censorship directive” and demanded its withdrawal.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has asked Meta, the owner of Instagram and Facebook, to ensure that its recommendation systems do not expose users disproportionately to a single or limited set of narratives and to strengthen checks on content that could cause public disorder, incite violence or promote other unlawful activities.
In an advisory dated October 10, the ministry asked Meta to provide adequate context for photographs, videos, graphics and other content depicting ongoing public events, particularly when their authenticity, date, location or circumstances may not be readily apparent to users.
The advisory does not identify any specific incident that prompted its issuance. However, it comes amid protests in Delhi led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and Opposition parties demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The ministry has also asked Meta to review its recommendation and content-ranking mechanisms to prevent potentially misleading, manipulated or out-of-context material from being disproportionately amplified or repeatedly recommended to users.
“...ensure that recommendation systems do not result in disproportionate exposure of users to a single or limited set of narratives, and endeavour to provide appropriate diversity of relevant and credible information,” the advisory said.
What Has MeitY Asked Meta To Do?
The advisory calls for stronger mechanisms to identify, review and escalate content that gains significant reach through recommendation systems and has the potential to cause widespread confusion, apprehension, violence or disturbance of public order.
When contacted, IT Ministry sources told PTI that the ministry had received reports from agencies suggesting that Meta's platforms were not promoting all narratives equally, with their algorithms appearing to favour one kind of content over others.
The ministry said it had observed that certain content relating to ongoing public events was being prominently displayed and recommended to users on Meta's platforms. This included videos, images, statements and static graphics concerning public-order and law-and-order situations.
Such material, when presented without adequate context or amplified disproportionately, “may contribute to public confusion, apprehension and disturbance of public order and social tranquillity”, the advisory said.
MeitY has asked Meta to pay particular attention to old, unrelated or selectively edited visuals presented as current events, as well as unverified or misleading claims about emergencies, restrictions, police action and other official measures.
The advisory also flags audio-visual material concerning law-and-order situations that lacks adequate context, content likely to incite violence or other unlawful activity, and potentially misleading material that is being disproportionately amplified.
In addition, Meta has been asked to co-operate in a timely manner with law enforcement agencies and other authorised government bodies, including by providing information or assistance in accordance with applicable laws and within the timelines prescribed under the Information Technology Rules, 2021.
Legal Provisions Cited In Advisory
Citing the Information Technology Act, 2000, the ministry said Meta, as an intermediary, was required to exercise due diligence under the IT Rules, 2021.
The rules require intermediaries to inform users about prohibited information, including content likely to cause public disorder or incite a cognisable offence relating to public order.
The advisory outlined six specific requests, including measures to identify and address content under the IT Rules and a review of recommendation and ranking systems to prevent misleading, manipulated or out-of-context material from being disproportionately amplified or repeatedly recommended.
The ministry said the advisory was intended to facilitate the responsible dissemination and recommendation of information while respecting lawful expression and legitimate public discourse.
“Meta is advised to ensure that any action taken pursuant to this advisory is consistent with the Information Technology Act, 2000, the IT Rules, 2021, and other applicable laws,” it said.
The company has been advised to take the necessary measures “with immediate effect” and inform the ministry of the action taken.
Digital Rights Group Questions Advisory
Apar Gupta, founder-director of the Internet Freedom Foundation, a digital rights advocacy group, said the advisory was not legally binding but amounted to a “continuing censorship directive”.
Gupta called on MeitY to withdraw the advisory and urged Meta to publicly disclose every takedown and instance of downranking carried out under it.
“Even this advisory, which contains phrases like content 'without adequate context' and periods of 'heightened public-order sensitivity', is not tied to any provision of the IT Act or the IT Rules,” he told PTI.