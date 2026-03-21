Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Voter Roll Manipulation Ahead Of Polls

Summary of this article
Banerjee alleged large-scale deletion of voter names during electoral roll revision.
TMC accused BJP of attempting to influence elections and disenfranchise voters.
The issue has intensified political tensions ahead of the assembly polls in West Bengal.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the BJP-led union government of attempting to undermine voting rights through the ongoing revision of electoral rolls ahead of the assembly elections.
Mamata was addressing a large gathering after Eid prayers at Kolkata’s Red Road. The Trinamool Congress chief claimed that the Special Intensive Revision exercise had led to large-scale deletion of voter names and was aimed at influencing the electoral process. She said her party would resist any move to disenfranchise citizens and protect democratic rights. PTI reported.
TMC supremo also criticised efforts to polarise society, reiterating Bengal’s tradition of communal harmony and warning against attempts to divide communities.
The remarks come amid a growing political dispute between the TMC and the BJP over the voter roll revision process, as the state prepares for a closely contested assembly election.
The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 are scheduled in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting set for May 4, 2026. The contest battle for 294 assembly seats is between major parties; the TMC and the BJP.
(With inputs from PTI)