Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Voter Roll Manipulation Ahead Of Polls

Mamata Banerjee alleged that electoral roll revisions are being used to disenfranchise voters ahead of West Bengal assembly elections.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
Published at:
Mamata Accuses BJP, EC of ‘Invisible Rigging’ Through Voter List Revision
West Bengal CM Mamata Accuses BJP, EC of ‘Invisible Rigging’ Through Voter List Revision Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Banerjee alleged large-scale deletion of voter names during electoral roll revision.

  • TMC accused BJP of attempting to influence elections and disenfranchise voters.

  • The issue has intensified political tensions ahead of the assembly polls in West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the BJP-led union government of attempting to undermine voting rights through the ongoing revision of electoral rolls ahead of the assembly elections.

Mamata was addressing a large gathering after Eid prayers at Kolkata’s Red Road. The Trinamool Congress chief claimed that the Special Intensive Revision exercise had led to large-scale deletion of voter names and was aimed at influencing the electoral process. She said her party would resist any move to disenfranchise citizens and protect democratic rights. PTI reported.

A combative grassroots campaigner who built her career on street protests and populist politics, Banerjee is now in her third consecutive term and gearing up for the state assembly elections expected in late April 2026. - Sandipan Chatterjee
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee Became Bengal’s Most Powerful Political Force

BY Saher Hiba Khan

TMC supremo also criticised efforts to polarise society, reiterating Bengal’s tradition of communal harmony and warning against attempts to divide communities.

The remarks come amid a growing political dispute between the TMC and the BJP over the voter roll revision process, as the state prepares for a closely contested assembly election.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 are scheduled in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting set for May 4, 2026. The contest battle for 294 assembly seats is between major parties; the TMC and the BJP.

Related Content
Melting Pot: Mamata Banerjee with people of various religious faiths at a rally against the SIR in Kolkata - | Photo: Imago/Pacific Press Agency
'Ashmita' Politics: Will The Real Bengali Please Stand Up?
A combative grassroots campaigner who built her career on street protests and populist politics, Banerjee is now in her third consecutive term and gearing up for the state assembly elections expected in late April 2026. - Sandipan Chatterjee
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee Became Bengal’s Most Powerful Political Force
Union Cabinet - PTI
TMC MPs Give Notices In LS, RS To Discuss 'Voter Disenfranchisement'
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | - PTI
Mamata Accuses President of Speaking on BJP’s Advice, Row Erupts
Related Content
In a post on X, Banerjee alleged that the Election Commission was functioning as “His Master’s Voice”. - File Photo; Representative image
Mamata Banerjee Calls Election Commission’s National Voters’ Day A ‘Tragic Farce’

BY Outlook News Desk

(With inputs from PTI)

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India's Tour Of Ireland 2026: IND Vs IRE T20I Schedule, Dates, Venue, Timing - All You Need To Know

  2. Cricket Ireland Strives to Make Euro Nations Cup 2027 A Reality - Report

  3. Mustafizur Rahman’s PSL 2026 Fate Uncertain: Bangladesh Cricketers In Doubt As BCB Seeks Government Clearance

  4. IPL 2026 Dispatch: KKR's Star Bowler Ruled Out, Angkrish Raghuvanshi Slams Century In Practice Match

  5. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Announces Retirement From BCCI Commentary

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 20, 2026

  2. ‘How Long Will We Survive On Bananas And Bread?’

  3. Why Opposition In Maharashtra Is Demanding Rupali Chakankar’s Resignation?

  4. 99 Years After Mahad Satyagraha: The Invisible Walls of The Chavdar Tank

  5. In Assam, Citizenship, Land, Identity Collide Ahead Of Polls

Entertainment News

  1. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  2. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  3. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  4. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  5. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Eid In Gaza: Festive Fervour In The Shadow Of Conflict

  2. Heritage Under Attack In Iran

  3. In The Name Of Religion: US, Israel, Iran And The 21st Century Crusades

  4. US-Israel-Iran War Updates: Trump Calls NATO members Cowards, Iran Says Israeli, US Officials Unsafe After Strikes

  5. Iran Through The Years: Defiant Women And Their Restless Streets

Latest Stories

  1. From Language To Livelihood: Mumbai’s Unique Gudhipadwa Rally Puts Marathi Identity At Centre

  2. Netanyahu Declares Three Core Goals In Israel's War On Iran

  3. From Festival To Tragedy: The March 2000 Sikh Massacre In Kashmir

  4. VD Satheesan: CPI(M) is heading towards disintegration; In Bengal it took 33 years, in Kerala 10 years

  5. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to File Nomination for Jalukbari Seat

  6. Kerala: Congress averts crisis as Sudhakaran backs down, second list out

  7. The Voice of Hind Rajab: CBFC Blocks Theatrical Release Amid Fear It ‘Would Break Up The India-Israel Relationship'

  8. UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Palace Reach QFs