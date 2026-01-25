Mamata Banerjee Calls Election Commission’s National Voters’ Day A ‘Tragic Farce’

Mamata Banerjee accused the Election Commission of acting on behalf of the BJP while celebrating National Voters’ Day.
She alleged that the poll panel was disenfranchising voters through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
The Trinamool Congress chief said the EC was harassing citizens by citing procedural discrepancies to deny voting rights.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday sharply criticised the Election Commission (EC), calling its observance of National Voters’ Day a “tragic farce” and accusing the poll body of undermining India’s democratic foundations while acting “on behalf of the BJP,” according to PTI.
In a post on X, Banerjee alleged that the Election Commission was functioning as “His Master’s Voice” and was actively engaged in stripping citizens of their voting rights even as it marked the annual event meant to celebrate electoral participation, PTI reported.
“On behalf of BJP, their Master, they are busy in bulldozing the opposition and destroying the foundation of Indian democracy, and yet they have the guts to celebrate Voters' Day!!” Banerjee wrote on the social media platform.
According to PTI, the Trinamool Congress chief has repeatedly accused the EC of carrying out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal with undue haste, raising concerns over potential disenfranchisement.
In another post, Banerjee said, “Election Commission of India is celebrating National Voters' Day today, and what a tragic farce that is! The Commission -- working as His Master's Voice-- is busy now in snatching away people's voting rights, and they have the temerity to celebrate Voters' Day! I am deeply distressed and disturbed by their conduct today.”
She further alleged that the poll panel was citing “newer and newer pretexts” to target voters under the guise of procedural scrutiny. “EC is finding newer and newer pretexts in the name of logical discrepancy to harass the people and try to deny them and take away from them their electoral rights!” Banerjee said, PTI reported.
The chief minister’s remarks come amid an ongoing political row over the revision of electoral rolls in the state, with the Trinamool Congress alleging that the process could adversely affect eligible voters.
(With inputs from PTI)