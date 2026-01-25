Mamata Banerjee Calls Election Commission’s National Voters’ Day A ‘Tragic Farce’

West Bengal chief minister accuses poll panel of undermining democracy and acting on behalf of the BJP

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mamata Banerjee, Election Commission of India, National Voters’ Day, West Bengal politics
In a post on X, Banerjee alleged that the Election Commission was functioning as “His Master’s Voice”. File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mamata Banerjee accused the Election Commission of acting on behalf of the BJP while celebrating National Voters’ Day.

  • She alleged that the poll panel was disenfranchising voters through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

  • The Trinamool Congress chief said the EC was harassing citizens by citing procedural discrepancies to deny voting rights.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday sharply criticised the Election Commission (EC), calling its observance of National Voters’ Day a “tragic farce” and accusing the poll body of undermining India’s democratic foundations while acting “on behalf of the BJP,” according to PTI.

In a post on X, Banerjee alleged that the Election Commission was functioning as “His Master’s Voice” and was actively engaged in stripping citizens of their voting rights even as it marked the annual event meant to celebrate electoral participation, PTI reported.

Supreme Court of India - Anil Shakya; Representative image
EC Uploads ‘Logical Discrepancies’ Voter List After Supreme Court Order

BY Outlook News Desk

“On behalf of BJP, their Master, they are busy in bulldozing the opposition and destroying the foundation of Indian democracy, and yet they have the guts to celebrate Voters' Day!!” Banerjee wrote on the social media platform.

According to PTI, the Trinamool Congress chief has repeatedly accused the EC of carrying out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal with undue haste, raising concerns over potential disenfranchisement.

In another post, Banerjee said, “Election Commission of India is celebrating National Voters' Day today, and what a tragic farce that is! The Commission -- working as His Master's Voice-- is busy now in snatching away people's voting rights, and they have the temerity to celebrate Voters' Day! I am deeply distressed and disturbed by their conduct today.”

Related Content
Related Content
TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee - null
TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee Criticises EC For ‘Delay’ in Releasing Names of People on SIR Logical Discrepancies List

BY Outlook News Desk

She further alleged that the poll panel was citing “newer and newer pretexts” to target voters under the guise of procedural scrutiny. “EC is finding newer and newer pretexts in the name of logical discrepancy to harass the people and try to deny them and take away from them their electoral rights!” Banerjee said, PTI reported.

The chief minister’s remarks come amid an ongoing political row over the revision of electoral rolls in the state, with the Trinamool Congress alleging that the process could adversely affect eligible voters.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Men In Blue Eye Series Win In Guwahati

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Name 15‑Member Squad After Reversing Boycott Threat

  3. Pakistan Legend Abdul Qadir’s Son Accused Of Sexual Assault By Housemaid

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Accepts ICC Decision On Removal And Replacement By Scotland

  5. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six Guide: Understand How Matches Will Be Played In This Phase

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elina Svitolina Vs Mirra Andreeva Highlights, Australian Open Round 4: Ukrainian Storms Into Quarters

  2. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Breezes Past Tommy Paul To Seal Meeting With Alex De Minaur In Quarters

  3. Australian Open 2026: Learner Tien Sweeps Away Daniil Medvedev To Secure First Grand Slam Quarterfinals

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Beat Tommy Paul To Reach Quarterfinals

  5. Daniil Medvedev Vs Learner Tien Highlights, Australian Open Round 4: 20-Year-Old American Sends 11th Seed Packing

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. EC Uploads ‘Logical Discrepancies’ Voter List After Supreme Court Order

  2. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  3. Chennai Weather Update: Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain Over the Weekend

  4. Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

  5. Delhi Air Quality Returns to ‘Moderate’ After 103 Days As Rain Brings Brief Relief

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Russian Air Attacks Hit Ukraine’s Power Grid, Leaving 1.2 Million Without Electricity

  2. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  3. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained

  4. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  5. Danish PM Says Trump Comments On NATO Role In Afghanistan 'Unacceptable'

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley