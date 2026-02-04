Mamata Banerjee Turns Poet To Protest Electoral Roll Revision

The poem "Mortuary" asserts that "democracy is being beaten, scrubbed raw" and that "agency-raj" has taken control of protest. The West Bengal chief minister said she penned the book in three days while travelling in an informal interaction with reporters outside of a press conference held here.



Banerjee, who has 163 published books to her name, said that she had given up her pay as chief minister and does not receive a pension as a former MP. She stated that her personal expenses are covered by the profits she receives from these novels and other creative works.