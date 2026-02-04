Mamata Banerjee Turns Poet To Protest Electoral Roll Revision

Mamata Banerjee authored a book of 26 poems protesting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Titled “SIR: 26 in 26”, the poems frame the issue as an attack on democracy and a call for resistance.
Released at the Kolkata Book Fair, the book adds a literary dimension to the TMC’s political and legal opposition to SIR.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken an unconventional approach to protesting the continuing political and judicial battle against the special intensive revision of electoral rolls by writing 26 poems about the matter.
With titles like "Panic," "Doom," "Mockery," "Fight," "Democracy," and "Who Is To Blame," the poems in the collection "SIR: 26 in 26" stand out. On January 22, the book debuted at the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair.
Banerjee claims that the people of Bengal have been subjected to a "relentless campaign of fear" and dedicates the book to "those who have lost their lives in this ruinous game" in the introduction.
She writes that the poems emerge from a "spirit of resistance." "How long do we stay silent still? Silence does not mean peace-it means lives are falling, dripping away to nothing," reads the poem titled 'Doom'.
"We want answers. And answers will be given in people's court," it adds.
The poem "Mortuary" asserts that "democracy is being beaten, scrubbed raw" and that "agency-raj" has taken control of protest. The West Bengal chief minister said she penned the book in three days while travelling in an informal interaction with reporters outside of a press conference held here.
Banerjee, who has 163 published books to her name, said that she had given up her pay as chief minister and does not receive a pension as a former MP. She stated that her personal expenses are covered by the profits she receives from these novels and other creative works.
The founder of TMC is known for her wide-ranging creative pursuits. A prolific author, she has written across genres, including poetry, short stories, essays and political commentary.
She is also a painter, with many of her creations having been exhibited in India and internationally. She has also composed songs and penned lyrics on a wide range of topics, from social themes and nature to human emotions.