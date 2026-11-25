Meta executives met Congress amid protests over account restrictions and content moderation disputes in India.
Congress alleged arbitrary takedowns and political bias, while Meta maintained it follows laws and remains neutral.
Meta restricted over 5.4 million posts or accounts under local laws during the first half of 2026.
Meta's top executives in India held closed-door talks with the Congress party on Tuesday as both sides tried to contain a fast-growing dispute over content moderation.
The meeting shows the pressure on the US company in India, its biggest market by users. Meta is facing a government that has stepped up demands to remove content it deems illegal, while the opposition accuses it of political bias, reproted Reuters.
Aman Jain and Natasha Jog represented Meta at Congress headquarters, reported Reuters. The talks came as protests widened, complaints mounted over account restrictions and both sides hardened their positions on how online political content is handled.
Protests And Complaints
The meeting followed street protests. It was Meta's first direct engagement with Congress since protests by the party's youth wing began on Friday. The Youth Congress demanded that Meta restore accounts taken down on government orders and explain how its algorithms restrict posts.
Its members also clashed with police near Meta's offices in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Gurugram. During Tuesday's meeting, Meta raised concerns about protests targeting its offices and about posters depicting Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, people familiar with the discussions told Reuters.
Congress pressed its own complaints. Party representatives raised concerns over what they described as a rise in restrictions on leaders' accounts and posts, and over allegations that Meta favours Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Meta has denied any favouritism.
Inside The Meeting
The talks lasted for more than 40 minutes. During the meeting, Meta informed Congress that some removals followed its policy on AI-generated content. Congress responded by citing examples of BJP posts generated using AI that had not been taken down.
Congress also told the executives that Meta's takedown policy appeared arbitrary. Meta made no commitments during the meeting and explained that it was bound by local laws. The executives also stressed that Meta was neutral towards all political parties, the person said.
Congress did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Meta informed Reuters that it moderates content in India in line with the law.
Rising Regulatory Pressure
Meta restricted more than 5.4 million posts or accounts in India under local laws in the first half of 2026, up from about 70,000 in all of 2025, company disclosures show. The jump has put fresh focus on how the company applies moderation rules in the country.
Meta has attributed the rise to India's amended IT rules, which require faster and more proactive takedowns. The increase has also fed a wider debate over free speech as the government steps up demands to remove online content.
The backlash has spilled into public symbolism. In recent days, posters and banners depicting Zuckerberg in a white shirt, khaki shorts and black cap appeared in Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The uniform is the traditional uniform of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
BJP leaders hit back at the protests. “This is Congress Model: Vandalise offices of private companies,” BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari wrote on X on Saturday.