Meta AI chief Alexandr Wang warns that artificial superintelligence could be approaching
Recursive self-improvement could allow AI systems to develop increasingly advanced successors
Experts flag potential risks involving human oversight, AI safety and loss of control
Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang has warned that artificial superintelligence (ASI) is approaching, pointing to advances in coding, scientific research and complex problem-solving as signs that AI is moving towards capabilities that could surpass human intelligence across fields.
“Superintelligence is arriving. How humanity acts over the next year will have great consequence on what future world we live in,” Wang wrote on X on Sunday. He also raised concerns about recursive self-improvement, in which AI systems become capable of developing more advanced versions of themselves.
What Is Artificial Superintelligence?
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has defined superintelligence as “AI that surpasses human intelligence in every way”. It describes a hypothetical stage at which machines outperform even the most capable humans across virtually all cognitive disciplines.
The concept goes beyond artificial general intelligence (AGI), which refers to a system capable of matching or exceeding human performance across most cognitive tasks. Today's AI includes narrow systems designed for specific functions and generative models that produce text, images, audio and code.
The International AI Safety Report 2026 notes that current general-purpose AI systems can solve advanced mathematics and science problems, write code and perform complex tasks. Their abilities, however, remain uneven: they can still make basic errors during multi-step projects and generate false information. ASI remains hypothetical, with no universally agreed technical threshold for its arrival.
One possibility associated with superintelligence is recursive self-improvement. This describes a process in which an AI system helps design, develop and train a more capable successor, which could then repeat the process. AI systems already assist developers by writing code, running experiments and analysing results. Anthropic says it is delegating an increasing share of its development work to AI agents, but fully autonomous development of an AI successor has not yet been achieved and is not inevitable.
A recent mathematical experiment illustrates the progress. Anthropic reported that an unreleased version of Claude, while attempting the Riemann Hypothesis, improved a related mathematical bound from 41.6% to 67.2%. The hypothesis, concerning the distribution of prime numbers, remains unsolved. Two mathematicians examined the result, which also received a formally verifiable proof.
What Could Superintelligence Mean For Humanity?
Meta has outlined possible applications ranging from discovering medicines and biological structures to accelerating engineering and scientific research. More capable AI agents could also provide personalised education, manage complex tasks and help individuals develop software and products. These remain prospective applications rather than demonstrated capabilities of existing systems.
The prospect also raises questions about human oversight. The International AI Safety Report identifies possible loss of control as a risk if future AI systems develop the ability to evade monitoring, pursue long-term plans and resist attempts to shut them down. It stresses that current systems do not possess these capabilities at levels that would enable such an outcome. Experts also disagree about the likelihood of these scenarios, although their potential consequences warrant preparation.
Wang's warning is an assessment by a leading AI executive, not proof that superintelligence has arrived or that its development is inevitable. The challenge for researchers and governments is to ensure that advances in AI remain aligned with human interests, supported by effective safety measures and subject to meaningful human oversight.